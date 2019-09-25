A Clear Lake business is standing by Carson King.
South Shore Donut Co. voiced support for King and his University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital fundraiser on its Facebook and Instagram pages Tuesday night.
“Our oldest daughter’s life was saved by the wonderful UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital a few years ago,” the posts said. “We proudly stand with Carson King and will donate 10% of our sales on Saturday (to his fundraiser).”
South Shore Donut Co. shared its posts after Anheuser-Busch announced it was severing ties with King, the 24-year-old Iowa State fan who has raised more than $1 million for the Children’s Hospital, over several offensive social media posts that surfaced Tuesday.
South Shore's posts, using hashtags like #forthekids, #iowanice and #spreadkindnesslikeconfetti, garnered more than 2,500 shares, 1,700 reactions and 80 comments by noon Wednesday.
John and Whitney Mixdorf, of Clear Lake, opened South Shore Donut Co., a family-owned and -operated gourmet doughnut and lunch shop at 1205 S. Shore Drive, in October 2017.
“Due to our personal connection to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital we thought it would be fun to stand behind Carson’s good deed and maybe help him raise a little more money,” Whitney said. “We had no idea it would go viral and be seen by hundreds of thousands of people. It’s crazy!”
The couple’s oldest daughter, Kinsey Anderegg, was born with vesicoureteral reflux, a condition in which urine flows the wrong way and causes kidney damage.
When Anderegg was 5, she underwent a six-hour surgery at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital to repair her condition. After a three-day hospital stay and several years of continued care, she’s “a healthy, happy and sassy sixth-grader at Newman,” Whitney said.
The couple released an online ordering menu for Saturday featuring five special sixers, or six-doughnut boxes, inspired by King, including one — #FORTHEKIDS sixer — where customers can purchase a box of doughnuts to be delivered to the Children’s Hospital or the Iowa City Ronald McDonald House.
You have free articles remaining.
South Shore Donut Co. is highly encouraging pre-orders for Saturday’s event.
On Sept. 13, King created a sign reading "Busch Light supply need replenished. Venmo Carson-King-25" for ESPN’s “College GameDay" ahead of the Cy-Hawk rivalry game in Ames.
The sign generated national attention, inspiring donors from across the country to contribute to King's Venmo account, and when he announced he would donate the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Anheuser-Busch and Venmo offered to match his donation.
Other corporations have promised hefty donations, including Prairie Meadows Casino and Hotel, the company for which King works as armed security.
Prairie Meadows has pledged $10,000; Northwest Mutual has pledged $50,000; DeWitte Construction is giving $300 for every roof it sells — bringing the total to more than $1 million.
Anheuser-Busch told KCCI of Des Moines in a statement Tuesday that it still plans on honoring its commitment to donate more than $350,000 to the Children’s Hospital.
The content of the offensive posts have not been released, but the Des Moines Register reports that the posts compared black mothers to gorillas and made light of black people killed in the Holocaust.
King held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the social media posts he shared when he was 16 years old after a reporter with the Des Moines Register called attention to them.
Since then, #standwithCarson has been trending on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.