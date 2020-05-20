Clear Lake discusses opening of aquatic center, beach and splash pad

“Our preference would be that we were able to have a normal pool season, but that isn’t the case,” Flory said. “This is clearly not anything the park director, the park advisory board, you all, myself want to be closing the pool, but we may be in the situation where we just simply don’t have any options.”

At City Beach, the city plans to install social distancing signage that encourages beach users to remain 6 feet apart.

“That’s been popular lately and we anticipate its popularity will increase, and we hope people will respect and abide by the social distancing recommendations that come from the Department of Public Health and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” he said.

Flory said the city is unable to have public health and law enforcement officials at City Beach to enforce social distancing among beach users, but if they don’t abide by them, the city may be forced to close it.

The splash pad, which is part of the second phase of the City Beach enhancement project, is anticipated to be completed in mid-June.

Peterson Construction, of Webster City, was awarded the second phase of the project for nearly $1.1 million. Peterson was the contractor that built the city’s aquatic center in 2007.