Clear Lake delays large item pickup in April due to COVID-19

The city of Clear Lake has postponed its large item pickup due to COVID-19 and its concern for the health, well-being and safety of its employees.

The city announced the postponement of the event, originally slated for April 20, Friday afternoon in a press release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We simply must do what we can to limit our employees’ potential exposure to this virus,” Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said. "Additionally, thinking ahead, the potential for city staff to be impacted by a 'stay-at-home' order during the dates scheduled for the large item pickup is uncertain at this time.”

Clear Lake hopes to reschedule the large item pickup for late spring or early summer, the release said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.