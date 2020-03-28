Clear Lake delays large item pickup in April due to COVID-19

The city of Clear Lake has postponed its large item pickup due to COVID-19 and its concern for the health, well-being and safety of its employees.
The city announced the postponement of the event, originally slated for April 20, Friday afternoon in a press release.
You have free articles remaining.
“We simply must do what we can to limit our employees’ potential exposure to this virus,” Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said. "Additionally, thinking ahead, the potential for city staff to be impacted by a 'stay-at-home' order during the dates scheduled for the large item pickup is uncertain at this time.”
Clear Lake hopes to reschedule the large item pickup for late spring or early summer, the release said.
May 7, 1963
April 12, 1955
May 1, 1937
Jan. 17, 2007
Sept. 2, 1941
May 3, 1998
May 4, 1955
Aug. 6, 1989
May 7, 1963
Nov. 7, 1961
Jan. 9, 1953
Nov. 9, 1942: Smallpox
Apr. 11, 1967
April 12, 1955
Nov. 18, 1999
Aug. 19, 1970
Feb. 19, 1959
Oct. 19, 1929
Aug. 23, 1938
Feb. 24, 1937
July 24, 1933
Oct. 30, 1939
Jan. 25, 1930
July 26, 1930
Jan. 28, 1956
Feb. 28, 1963
Apr. 27, 1962
Jan. 28, 1956
Jan. 28, 1989
Jan. 28, 2003
Aug. 31, 1937
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.