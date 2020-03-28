You are the owner of this article.
Clear Lake delays large item pickup in April due to COVID-19
The city of Clear Lake has postponed its large item pickup due to COVID-19 and its concern for the health, well-being and safety of its employees.

The city announced the postponement of the event, originally slated for April 20, Friday afternoon in a press release. 

“We simply must do what we can to limit our employees’ potential exposure to this virus,” Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said. "Additionally, thinking ahead, the potential for city staff to be impacted by a 'stay-at-home' order during the dates scheduled for the large item pickup is uncertain at this time.”

Clear Lake hopes to reschedule the large item pickup for late spring or early summer, the release said. 

