Clear Lake defers 2020 alley-resurfacing project due to high bid

The city of Clear Lake has tabled its alley resurfacing project.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution rejecting the $282,347 bid from Heartland Asphalt Inc., of Mason City, Monday evening because it was nearly 25% more than the engineer’s estimate of probably cost.
“This one became very obvious and very easy to do this action based on the bid and the large amount above it,” Councilman Mike Callanan said. “We are facing some uncertain times economically for all cities, including Clear Lake. The revenue streams might be considerably off, and in light of all of that, this project seems to be kind of a luxury that I think is pretty easy to bypass.”
Heartland Asphalt was the only contractor that submitted a bid for the project ahead of the April 30 bid letting.
The estimated probable cost of the project was $226,851.50, and the city of Clear Lake had budgeted $250,000 for the project.
“It’s disappointing that it came in significantly over what our budget and estimate was on this project,” Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said. “I thought we’d maybe see a little better bid numbers on this but (that was) not the case.”
Jason Petersburg, a project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm, reviewed Heartland Asphalt’s bid with the City Council via teleconference Monday before making a recommendation.
He said the contractor’s bid prices were “pretty consistently above what we had estimated.”
“With the reduction in the road use tax, council has identified in the past that this is a possible project to cut,” Petersburg said. “As such, as far over as the estimate is, V&K does recommend rejecting the bid and considering the project again at a later date.”
The Iowa Department of Transportation, or Iowa DOT, notified the city in a memo dated March 31 that it’s estimating a 25% reduction in monthly deposits of road use tax funds to cities, counties and the DOT because of the significant decrease in traffic and vehicle sales since mid-March due to COVID-19.
Fuel taxes make up about 40 percent — $663 million — of the $1.7 billion of the state’s Road Use Tax Fund.
Clear Lake receives about $1.1 million annually, or about $85,000 a month, in state road use tax funds, Flory said.
He anticipates a monthly loss of about $21,000 in state road use tax revenue starting in April.
“With the decline in the road use tax money that we were going to use to pay for this, it makes total sense to put this off at this time,” Councilman Bennett Smith said.
The proposed alley-resurfacing project included the spot repairs, grading and shaping of granular alleys and a two-inch hot mix asphalt overlay of about 14 alley segments west of South Eighth Street between First Avenue South and 12th Avenue South and west of Main Avenue.
It was originally slated to begin in early May and be completed in late June.
The alley project was scheduled to be combined with the street-resurfacing improvements to Fourth Avenue South between South Shore Drive and South Eighth Street and South Third Street between First Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South.
The street-resurfacing project was awarded to Heartland Asphalt for $218,794, which was again the city’s loan bidder and came in about 1.3% over the engineer’s estimate.
That project began in April and is scheduled to be completed before the end of June.
A public hearing was held Monday evening for the alley-resurfacing project’s plans and specifications. No written or verbal objection were received by the council before or during the meeting.
And although the City Council didn’t award the project to a contractor, it did unanimously approve the plans and specifications as previously presented by Petersburg after the public hearing.
Flory said the action was appropriate, and if the city decides to advertise the project for bids and conduct a bid letting, then it wouldn’t need to hold another public hearing — barring any significant changes to the plans and specifications.
The Clear Lake City Council approved a professional services agreement with Veenstra & Kimm in June 2019 to prepare an inventory of existing city alleys and evaluate them for potential inclusion in a future comprehensive city alley-resurfacing project.
More than 100 alley segments were visually inspected and evaluated by Petersburg and Public Works Director Joe Weigel last fall for the report.
The purpose of the inspections and evaluations was to identify alleys that could receive a two-inch hot mix asphalt pavement overlay without needing extensive grading, drainage improvements or design to facilitate proper drainage, the report said.
