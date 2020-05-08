Clear Lake defers 2020 alley-resurfacing project due to high bid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Clear Lake has tabled its alley resurfacing project.

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution rejecting the $282,347 bid from Heartland Asphalt Inc., of Mason City, Monday evening because it was nearly 25% more than the engineer’s estimate of probably cost.

“This one became very obvious and very easy to do this action based on the bid and the large amount above it,” Councilman Mike Callanan said. “We are facing some uncertain times economically for all cities, including Clear Lake. The revenue streams might be considerably off, and in light of all of that, this project seems to be kind of a luxury that I think is pretty easy to bypass.”

Heartland Asphalt was the only contractor that submitted a bid for the project ahead of the April 30 bid letting.

The estimated probable cost of the project was $226,851.50, and the city of Clear Lake had budgeted $250,000 for the project.

“It’s disappointing that it came in significantly over what our budget and estimate was on this project,” Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said. “I thought we’d maybe see a little better bid numbers on this but (that was) not the case.”