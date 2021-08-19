Clear Lake cyclist victim in Wednesday morning crash identified by law enforcement

The Iowa State Patrol has identified the bicyclist who died after being fatally struck by a vehicle yesterday in Clear Lake.

Authorities say 94-year-old Carroll Etchen of Clear Lake was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram Truck south on Grouse Avenue, near 27th Street in Clear Lake around 11:15 a.m., when the vehicle struck 58-year-old Robin Faught of Clear Lake, who was traveling southbound in the same lane.

Faught was transported to MercyOne in Mason City with fatal injuries, according to a statement from Iowa Department of Safety.

The Clear Lake Police Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department, Clear Lake Fire Department and the Iowa State Patrol all assisted at the scene.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

