Clear Lake Community School District voters will have to place their votes on a ballot question in March regarding how the district can use general obligation bonds, which are essentially loans, up to $18 million.
The Clear Lake Community School District School Board established the language for the March ballot question regarding what the district can contract indebtedness and issue general obligation bonds to do during their monthly meeting Thursday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
If approved by voters, the district would be able to contract indebtedness and issue general obligation funds up to $18 million to secure the elementary school entrance and repair or improve the elementary, middle and high schools, including a greenhouse and parking and sidewalk improvements, the athletic facility at Lions Field Complex, and additions to the middle and high schools, including the wellness center and gym vestibules additions.
"We are at such a great position right now because of our bonding capacity," Superintendent Doug Gee said. "There are so many schools out there right now that they can't do it even if the voters would approve a tax rate because their bonding capacity."
Gee said the district is in a position to take on another $5 million bond comfortably to pay off over the next several years without having to increase property taxes.
Board President Chyrl Bergvig said the district has a long list of things that need to be done, though it all does not need to be done right away.
"I know it's a lot of money," she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Board member Tony Brownlee said the district has done a good job of making the list of what needs to be done to all the buildings and facilities.
"We do know these are some big projects, and there are some likely change requests that can come," he said. "I think rates are very favorable."
Though board member Chad Kuhlers was concerned about possible lack of money if one of the big projects (such as the $10 million wellness center) were to have been low-balled in the quote, making the actual price 15 percent higher than they were quoted, he agreed to the $18 million in the end.
"My concern is the change orders, and my concern is the quality of the estimates," he said.
Bonds are not the only source of funding for all the improvement and repair projects the district would like to do, however.
Recently, district voters have approved the use of Secure Advanced Vision for Education fund revenues for improving and repair projects, which Gee said can get $1.2 million a year, $700,000 of which is already going toward paying off two outstanding bonds of $3.5 million and $1.6 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.