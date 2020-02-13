Clear Lake crash sends three to hospital

Three North Iowa residents were sent to the hospital with injuries after a coach bus struck a car in Clear Lake on Wednesday.

Melferd Leverne Torkelson, 69, of Mason City was driving a 2019 Forest River bus east on 27th Avenue South when he failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection of South Eighth Street, striking the side of a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Brandi Jane Pals, 19, of Clear Lake.

Torkelson, Pals, and a third person, Shaina Elise Brunsvold, 32, of Clear Lake were transported to MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City with injuries.

Pals was later moved to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Iowa State Patrol, Clear Lake Police Department, Mason City Fire and Ambulance, and Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's office all responded to the scene.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

