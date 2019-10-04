{{featured_button_text}}
Bahlers

Nikki and Logan Bahler, along with their daughter Olive, of Clear Lake, are raising money to adopt Grace and Jospin of Central African Republican and bring them to the U.S.

Three years.

That’s how long it’s been since Nikki and Logan Bahler, of Clear Lake, last saw their sons, Grace, 5, and Jospin, 14, in person.

“It’s been quite a journey to get to this point,” he said.

The couple, along with their 6-year-old daughter Olive, set out on their international adoption journey five years ago after family opened their eyes to the need.

After two adoption attempts fell through due to circumstances in those countries, the Bahlers were matched with Grace, a 2-year-old boy in a Central African Republic, in 2016, and while visiting him in an orphanage, they felt called to adopt an older boy, as well.

“God had bigger plans for us, so we prayed some more, and we decided we needed two,” Logan said.

The Bahlers have legally adopted Grace and Jospin in the eyes of the Central African Republic courts, but the couple is waiting on final approval from the U.S. government to bring them home.

The couple doesn’t have a timeline for when the adoptions will be approved, so they rely on communicating with their boys through video chats and occasional letters.

“It’s been pretty tough,” Logan said.

However, the Bahlers have found encouragement in their family and their faith.

On Saturday, the Bahlers — joined by a team of volunteers — will help a widow in Hanlontown to raise money to offset their adoption through Both Hands.

Both Hands, an organization that helps families fundraise for their adoptions by helping widows, has raised more than $10.7 million for adoptions and orphan care since 2008.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Through 900 projects in 44 states, more than 1,000 widows have been served, more than 900 orphans are closer to their forever families and more than 30,000 volunteers have served their communities, the organization states.

So how does it work?

A family gathers a team of volunteers and Both Hands coaches them to coordinate a service project helping a widow.

The Bahlers and their team will help a widow from Hanlontown who lost her husband 14 years ago, with maintenance and repairs to her home.

The day of service will be sponsored by individuals, and the funds raised will be used to offset the Bahlers' adoption.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Bahlers have raised $5,252 of their $10,000 goal.

“It’s been amazing to see the support that we’ve had,” Logan said.

Brandon and Kelsey Hrubes, of Clear Lake, did a similar fundraiser through Both Hands last fall to help support their adoption of three Ukrainian children. The couple welcomed their children home earlier this year.

 

For more information about the Bahlers' cause or to donate, visit https://bothhands.org/project/bahler-569.

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member

North Iowa Nine: What's happening in North Iowa this weekend

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments