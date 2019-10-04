Three years.
That’s how long it’s been since Nikki and Logan Bahler, of Clear Lake, last saw their sons, Grace, 5, and Jospin, 14, in person.
“It’s been quite a journey to get to this point,” he said.
The couple, along with their 6-year-old daughter Olive, set out on their international adoption journey five years ago after family opened their eyes to the need.
After two adoption attempts fell through due to circumstances in those countries, the Bahlers were matched with Grace, a 2-year-old boy in a Central African Republic, in 2016, and while visiting him in an orphanage, they felt called to adopt an older boy, as well.
“God had bigger plans for us, so we prayed some more, and we decided we needed two,” Logan said.
The Bahlers have legally adopted Grace and Jospin in the eyes of the Central African Republic courts, but the couple is waiting on final approval from the U.S. government to bring them home.
The couple doesn’t have a timeline for when the adoptions will be approved, so they rely on communicating with their boys through video chats and occasional letters.
“It’s been pretty tough,” Logan said.
However, the Bahlers have found encouragement in their family and their faith.
On Saturday, the Bahlers — joined by a team of volunteers — will help a widow in Hanlontown to raise money to offset their adoption through Both Hands.
Both Hands, an organization that helps families fundraise for their adoptions by helping widows, has raised more than $10.7 million for adoptions and orphan care since 2008.
You have free articles remaining.
Through 900 projects in 44 states, more than 1,000 widows have been served, more than 900 orphans are closer to their forever families and more than 30,000 volunteers have served their communities, the organization states.
So how does it work?
A family gathers a team of volunteers and Both Hands coaches them to coordinate a service project helping a widow.
The Bahlers and their team will help a widow from Hanlontown who lost her husband 14 years ago, with maintenance and repairs to her home.
The day of service will be sponsored by individuals, and the funds raised will be used to offset the Bahlers' adoption.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Bahlers have raised $5,252 of their $10,000 goal.
“It’s been amazing to see the support that we’ve had,” Logan said.
Brandon and Kelsey Hrubes, of Clear Lake, did a similar fundraiser through Both Hands last fall to help support their adoption of three Ukrainian children. The couple welcomed their children home earlier this year.
For more information about the Bahlers' cause or to donate, visit https://bothhands.org/project/bahler-569.
North Iowa Nine: What's happening in North Iowa this weekend
Annual fall festival to be held in Hampton
Harriman-Nielsen Fall Festival will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Harriman-Nielsen Historic Farm, located on U.S. Highway 3 West in Hampton.
The event includes music, food, flea market, crafts, games, contests, wagon rides, and kids' activities.
A produce market featuring pumpkins, gourds, and produce from the farm will also be available for shopping.
Proceeds will benefit the restoration of the farm site. Admission and parking are free.
North Iowa Farmers Market annual fall event is planned
North Iowa Farmers Market continues this Friday in the city parking lot, located at the corner of First Street NE and N Delaware Avenue in Mason City.
The market will also host its annual Harvest Happening event, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Shoppers will find will find a large selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, pumpkins and gourds, homemade baked goods, locally farmed honey, desserts, homemade jellies and jams, and hand crafted soaps and candles.
The event will also feature recipe demonstrations, soup samples, free popcorn, guest vendors, and activities for kids.
All vendors accept cash, but many accept cards and SNAP as well.
The summer season runs 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday, May 21-Oct. 18, with a rain location in the basement of First Congregational Church.
For details, or vendor registration information, visit www.northiowafarmersmarket.com.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Fall family breakfast event to be held in Bolan
Bolan Schoolhouse & Cultural Center is hosting its annual Pancakes & Pumpkins event, 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The public is invited to enjoy a pancake breakfast and pick out pumpkins.
There will also be 2020 calendars, novelty playing cards, stemless wine glasses and fall mums available for purchase.
Admission is free, with a freewill donation being collected.
Bolan Schoolhouse & Cultural Center was built in 1923 and operated within the school district until 1956. It currently serves as a community center, and houses a collection of local historic artifacts.
It is located at 4206 Tulip Lane in Bolan, approximately 5 miles east and 1 mile north of Kensett.
Enchanted Acres offers engaging outdoor fun
Sheffield’s Enchanted Acres is now open for the season.
The farm-like environment features goats, produce gardens, numerous play areas, weekly craft workshops, and a variety of activities for kids.
In addition guests will find a snack stand, baked goods, and a market including local produce, seasonal flowers, crafts and decor, and a vast array of pumpkins and gourds for eating and decorating.
The 2019 season runs every weekend through October, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5, and free for kids 3-years-old and under.
Enchanted Acres is located at 1071 250th St., Sheffield.
Visit www.enchantedacresia.com for more information.
Clear Lake to celebrate Harvest Festival Saturday
The 15th Annual Harvest Festival will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, along Main Street in downtown Clear Lake.
Visitors will enjoy an expanded farmers market and vendors, pumpkin roll races, grape stomp, salsa contest. Many local business offer extended hours and specials during the event as well.
The day begins with the Champagne 5K Fun Run to celebrate the Festival's 15th anniversary.
Various downtown venues will also be featuring live jazz music, and acoustic alternative and Bruce Day and the Dangits will perform on the main stage beginning at 2 p.m.
Those purchasing Harvest Festival Souvenir Bags will be able to sample wine, craft beer, and food at various stops. Bags are $40, and include a wine glass and gifts from Clear Lake businesses.
Bag sales end at 7 a.m. the day of the event.
For information, visit www.clearlakeiowa.com.
Clear Lake Farmers Market open Saturday
Clear Lake Farmers Market is open 9 a.m.-noon, Saturdays in the Surf Ballroom parking lot, located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.
The market hosts a large number of area vendors. Shoppers can purchase fruits, vegetables, eggs, beef, baked goods, desserts, homemade soaps and candles, Iowa-cultivated maple syrup, art, textiles, and jewelry. There is also a weekly Kid’s Activity Table.
All vendors accept cash, but some accept cards, WIC, and senior FMNP, as well.
The 2019 season runs every Saturday, through Oct. 19. For details, or to register as a vendor, visit www.clearlakefarmersmarket.com.
Schedule a visit to Forest City’s Heritage Park
Forest City’s Heritage Park offers self-led and guided tours along its unique, 91-acre grounds.
The park features original structures and replica buildings representative of the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Throughout the property, visitors will find numerous nostalgic and educational displays, including antique vehicles and machinery, antique furniture, and Native American artifacts.
Other amenities include a functional church and an events hall.
Heritage Park is located near the intersection of County Road B-14 and Highway 69.
Visit www.heritageparkofnorthiowa.com for details.
Clear Lake Fire Department to host pancake breakfast
To kick off National Fire Prevention Week, the Clear Lake Fire Department will host a fundraiser breakfast on 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7.
The menu includes special-recipe pancakes, sausage links, coffee, juice, and milk. Tickets are $5 per person and children under age 12 eat free with a paying adult.
Proceeds from the annual event fund the CLFD’s purchase of specialized firefighting and rescue equipment, as well as maintenance and updates to the Fire Museum, antique equipment displays, and the 9/11 Memorial.
This year, a portion of the funds will also be directed to the Cade Hartwig Memorial Scholarship.
The Clear Lake Fire Department is located at 711 Second Ave. N, Clear Lake.
Photos from the 2019 North Iowa Art Studio Tour on Saturday in Mason City.
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.