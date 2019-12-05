A Clear Lake city councilman may seek election to the Iowa Legislature in 2020.
Bennett Smith, a longtime Clear Lake resident, announced early Thursday morning in a press release that he is exploring a run for House District 54 as an independent candidate next fall.
“I believe in a politics that values problem-solving over partisanship with the goal of enhancing the quality of life for all Iowans,” he said. “I am committed to public service and I believe that I have the ability, experience and judgement to make a positive difference in the Iowa Legislature.”
The legislative seat is currently held by House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, who
announced this fall she won’t seek re-election next year and plans to resign as speaker before lawmakers return next month.
The Republican lawmaker of 17 years said she wants to step away from the legislature to spend more time with her family.
Upmeyer, a nurse practitioner from Clear Lake, was first elected to the Iowa House in 2002. She became the first woman in Iowa to be elected House majority leader in 2010.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
He’s a history and political science instructor at North Iowa Area Community College, and he also instructs various lifelong learning programs, including NIACC Lifelong Learning Institute, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Iowa State University, and the LIFE program at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minnesota.
Smith said he looks forward to hearing from citizens in the district about legislative issues that are important to them and sharing some of his views on public policy in the coming weeks.
“If I enter the race, my goal will be to build a coalition of Republicans, Democrats and Independents who want to move Iowa forward with a positive vision for conserving our natural resources, improving our educational outcomes, reforming our health care system and promoting economic development across the state of Iowa,” he said.
Smith, a 1983 Clear Lake High School graduate, has a Bachelor of Science in speech communication and a Master of Arts in history from Iowa State University. He has also done graduate work in social foundations of education at the University of Iowa.
The filing period for federal and state offices in the November 2020 general election is Feb. 24 to March 13, according to the Iowa Secretary of State website.
Photos: NIACC Graduation 2019
NIACC Graduation 1
A The North Iowa Area Community College graduate cheers as she is recognized with other foreign students during the 2019 graduation ceremony held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
NIACC Graduation
The North Iowa Area Community College 2019 graduation ceremony was held Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.