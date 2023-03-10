The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a $50,000 forgivable loan this week to the North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum to help make way for a new Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment Center.

The loan, officially part of economic development blight remediation, will help pay for the demolition of buildings at 464 and 468 North Shore Dr. The buildings are commonly referred to as Fiddler's Lounge and the Surf Shack.

The new Music Enrichment Center is part of a much larger urban renewal project being undertaken by the city to improve amenities around the Surf Ballroom. The city plans to spend about $22.8 million in all on multiple projects designed to add value to the Surf Ballroom District.

The city recently received a $4.3 million Destination Iowa grant to assist in paying for some of the projects. Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said he and the council were very excited when they heard the news from the governor's office last December.

"It was a very, very difficult process to put that application together," Flory said. "This is going to be a transformative project to say the least. It's going to take a lot of time and it's not for the timid, so buckle up because we have a long way to go."

The project includes the Oaks Hotel, a boutique hotel located at 10 Allen's Alley and 110 Seventh Ave. North, not to exceed $12 million. A new Enhanced Music Enrichment Center next to the Surf Ballroom not to exceed $6 million. And $3 million for the Surf District Gateway and Streetscape with Public Art project which will include the elimination of certain streets in residential areas and turn Allen's Alley into a decorative brick street and a drop off for the Oaks Hotel.

As for the forgivable loan, Flory said Fiddler's Lounge will be the first building to go. The Surf Shack is expected to stay upright until the end of the year.

Loan payments will be made incrementally as invoices and bills are submitted to the city. The demolition project is estimated to cost around $44,000. The loan will be forgiven incrementally over three years starting March 1, 2026.

Part of the agreement calls for the development to become operational no later than March 1, 2025. The current Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment Center is located at 509 Buddy Holly Place.