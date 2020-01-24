Clear Lake considers $250K alley resurfacing project

“We weren’t looking at identifying any significant drainage project,“ Petersburg said.

After the inspections and evaluations, the alley segments were divided into six categories: consider abandonment, gravel alley – easy to pave, gravel alley – requires topographic survey and design to facilitate significant drainage improvements, gravel alley – needs topographic survey and design to establish grades for proper drainage, paved alley – fair to good condition, and paved alley – poor condition.

Of those evaluated, 38, or 35%, are in the gravel – easy to pave category, and 37, or 34%, are in the paved alley – fair and good condition category.

The total cost of paving all the alley segments is nearly $800,000, Petersburg said. The city has only budgeted $250,000 this fiscal year for alley improvements.

Acknowledging that the total amount is $550,000 over the city’s fiscal year budget, he prioritized the alleys based on the number of properties they serve, the utility work needed and their proximity to other road projects within the city.

Using that criteria, Petersburg recommended the city focus on the alleys south of Seventh Avenue North, north of 12th Avenue South and west of Eighth Street.