Clear Lake considers $250K alley resurfacing project

There are more alleys that need paving in Clear Lake than there is funding.
At least that’s the case for this fiscal year, a report prepared and presented by Jason Petersburg, an engineer with Veenstra & Kimm, revealed Monday evening.
The Clear Lake City Council approved a professional services agreement with Veenstra & Kimm in June 2019 to prepare an inventory of existing city alleys and evaluate them for potential inclusion in a future comprehensive city alley resurfacing project.
The alley resurfacing project will be combined with the street resurfacing improvements to Fourth Avenue South between South Shore Drive and South Eighth Street and South Third Street between First Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South.
“We’ll continue to work with council to try to identify the alley segments that we want to include sort of strategically so we can minimize potential mobilization for the contractor,“ Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said.
More than 100 alley segments were visually inspected and evaluated by Petersburg and Clear Lake Public Works Director Joe Weigel last fall for the report.
The purpose of the inspections and evaluations was to identify alleys that could receive a two-inch hot mix asphalt pavement overlay without needing extensive grading, drainage improvements or design to facilitate proper drainage, the report said.
“We weren’t looking at identifying any significant drainage project,“ Petersburg said.
After the inspections and evaluations, the alley segments were divided into six categories: consider abandonment, gravel alley – easy to pave, gravel alley – requires topographic survey and design to facilitate significant drainage improvements, gravel alley – needs topographic survey and design to establish grades for proper drainage, paved alley – fair to good condition, and paved alley – poor condition.
Of those evaluated, 38, or 35%, are in the gravel – easy to pave category, and 37, or 34%, are in the paved alley – fair and good condition category.
The total cost of paving all the alley segments is nearly $800,000, Petersburg said. The city has only budgeted $250,000 this fiscal year for alley improvements.
Acknowledging that the total amount is $550,000 over the city’s fiscal year budget, he prioritized the alleys based on the number of properties they serve, the utility work needed and their proximity to other road projects within the city.
Using that criteria, Petersburg recommended the city focus on the alleys south of Seventh Avenue North, north of 12th Avenue South and west of Eighth Street.
There are 29 alley segments situated within that area. Fifteen are categorized as gravel and easy to pave, while five are listed as paved and in poor condition.
The estimated construction cost of the alley segments within the recommended project area is $335,000, excluding any drainage improvements that may be required.
Petersburg told the City Council after a topographic survey is completed, some of the alley segments may require more grading and drainage improvements than initially thought and can be removed from the current project scope or listed as bid alternates in case bids come in lower than estimated.
Flory said the city considers a two-inch overlay maintenance, so the city would pay for the entire alley resurfacing project without special assessments.
The council didn’t vote on the report, or the scope of the alley resurfacing project at its meeting.
The Clear Lake City Council will meet next at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.