Clear Lake company encourages employees to give back by awarding bonuses

One employee used their bonus to pay for drive-thru orders at a local coffee shop, while another purchased bouquets from a local flower shop and had them delivered to an area care center.

Kyle Hansen, a software designer at Kingland, said he, and his wife decided to use the bonus to support local restaurants, their church and students from Grand View University who were facing challenges during this time.

He also helped a friend who’s unable to race cars due to COVID-19 by upgrading an old computer into a gaming PC, repairing a controller and getting him connected online so he can race from the safety of his home.

“I felt a lot of freedom with the bonus in hand to do some things I might have entertained but ultimately postponed due to the expense,” Hansen said. “I am thankful to Kingland for giving us the opportunity to be creative and to help our communities during this time.”

Brownlee said he sat down with his wife and children one evening and talked about the people and businesses in the community they felt needed their support during this crisis.

They supported the flower shop, restaurants, hair salons and others.