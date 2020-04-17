Clear Lake company encourages employees to give back by awarding bonuses

A Clear Lake-based software company is encouraging its employees to give back.
To do that, Kingland gave all of its employees a $500 bonus with “no strings attached” earlier this month to spend in their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The whole spirit of the (Give Back) program is to share our good fortune with those around us by helping those around us,” said Tony Brownlee, Kingland president.
Kingland employs more than 250 people at offices in Clear Lake, Ames and China and serves clients globally.
The company launched the program a few years ago during the holidays to thank its employees and encourage them to help others, Brownlee said.
In mid-March, when employees started worked remotely companywide, the Kingland leadership team decided to accelerate its give back program to ensure that its employees and the people, businesses and organizations they cared about were taken care of.
“We’ve really bought into this idea that one of the best ways to give back is to put it in the hands of our employees and just trust them to make the difference,” he said.
Employees have been sharing stories about purchasing gift certificates at restaurants, donating money to food banks, helping families pay bills and more with their bonuses through an internal blog, Brownlee said.
One employee used their bonus to pay for drive-thru orders at a local coffee shop, while another purchased bouquets from a local flower shop and had them delivered to an area care center.
Kyle Hansen, a software designer at Kingland, said he, and his wife decided to use the bonus to support local restaurants, their church and students from Grand View University who were facing challenges during this time.
He also helped a friend who’s unable to race cars due to COVID-19 by upgrading an old computer into a gaming PC, repairing a controller and getting him connected online so he can race from the safety of his home.
“I felt a lot of freedom with the bonus in hand to do some things I might have entertained but ultimately postponed due to the expense,” Hansen said. “I am thankful to Kingland for giving us the opportunity to be creative and to help our communities during this time.”
Brownlee said he sat down with his wife and children one evening and talked about the people and businesses in the community they felt needed their support during this crisis.
They supported the flower shop, restaurants, hair salons and others.
“We split it across five locally owned businesses and we tried to make it an important part of our kids’ lives,” he said. “It was fun to do that, and it made us be intentional about the activities we spent it on.”
Brownlee said he’s really proud of the culture, and the people, at Kingland for the differences they’re making in the lives of others.
“We’re doing everything we can to help each other,” he said. “It’s a hard time, but it’s an encouraging time.”
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.