Clear Lake community backs state tournament teams with letters of support

At Clear Lake, playing successful basketball has become tradition.
With a win over Williamsburg last week, the Lions have qualified for the state tournament four times out of the last five seasons and six times out of the last eight.
But getting to play in the 16,000-seat Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines isn’t the only positive.
One of the best parts has become the two-hour ride to the state's capital city, where players open up their own individual envelopes of letters and art from the Clear Lake community.
“On the bus, coach Smith talks to them right when we leave,” assistant coach Emily Hill said. “Then I go back and we just kind of huddle around and talk about the season and how proud I am of them. I give them a packet and it’s a quiet ride down to Des Moines, that’s for sure.”
The tradition started back in 2014, when the Lions qualified for the first time under head coach Bart Smith. Hill got the idea to have the community get involved from assistant girls basketball coach Tom Kirby in Mason City.
For each of the recent six seasons that the Lions have qualified, Hill has collected letters, artwork and emails from community members, family and students for the players.
The tradition has become something that the players look forward to every year. Katie Hewett, a player on the 2014 and 2015 team, still remembers the letters she received six years later.
“It was crazy to me to hear that there were people I didn’t even know in the community that were watching us throughout the years and supporting us,” Hewett said. “It’s an amazing tradition that really shows how Clear Lake always supports each other.”
It’s not just a small thing either. Hill estimates each player on the team will receive around 20 letters. With 17 varsity players dressing for the state tournament, the team is almost engulfed in community support.
Some of that support comes from family members. Other support comes from younger players in the program. One of this year’s letters to the team came from a referee who has watched the Clear Lake team grow into who they are today.
“I think there are some letters that I get from Clear Creek and students are specific about who they want their letters to go to,” Hill said. “It’s kind of cool for the girls to know that they have admiring fans.”
"I think if I didn’t do it, the girls would be upset," Hill added.
Friday is the last day Hill is accepting the letters. The Lions head south to play Waukon in the quarterfinals at 9 p.m. on Monday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
