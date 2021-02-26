Clear Lake community backs state tournament teams with letters of support

At Clear Lake, playing successful basketball has become tradition.

With a win over Williamsburg last week, the Lions have qualified for the state tournament four times out of the last five seasons and six times out of the last eight.

But getting to play in the 16,000-seat Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines isn’t the only positive.

One of the best parts has become the two-hour ride to the state's capital city, where players open up their own individual envelopes of letters and art from the Clear Lake community.

“On the bus, coach Smith talks to them right when we leave,” assistant coach Emily Hill said. “Then I go back and we just kind of huddle around and talk about the season and how proud I am of them. I give them a packet and it’s a quiet ride down to Des Moines, that’s for sure.”

The tradition started back in 2014, when the Lions qualified for the first time under head coach Bart Smith. Hill got the idea to have the community get involved from assistant girls basketball coach Tom Kirby in Mason City.

For each of the recent six seasons that the Lions have qualified, Hill has collected letters, artwork and emails from community members, family and students for the players.