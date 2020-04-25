Clear Lake coaches receive wage adjustments for first time in at least 15 years

Clear Lake athletic coaches are paid less than those at schools of similar size within its conference, but the district is trying to fix that.
The Clear Lake School Board unanimously approved a new supplemental pay schedule last week that will give each coach, regardless of sport or hierarchy, a raise.
“I think it shows that we’re making an effort to try to make it right,” said Dale Ludwig, Clear Lake athletic director and assistant high school principal.
The new schedule is in addition to the $500 increase the board approved to the supplemental base pay from $27,298 to $27,798 the same day.
This is the first time in more than 15 years that the supplemental pay schedule has been adjusted, Ludwig said, noting it had historically been one of the first items nixed in salary negotiations between the Clear Lake Education Association and the district.
After a conversation with Superintendent Doug Gee a few years ago, Ludwig started looking into supplemental pay schedule options, specifically for athletic coaches.
“What I found was our sports coaches comparatively speaking to schools our size and schools in our conference, our percentages were very low,” he said. “In fact, we were probably one of the bottom two or three schools in the conference.”
The supplemental base pay was also lower than many of the schools in the conference.
For example, Clear Lake’s was $27,298; while Algona’s is $33,000; Clarion’s is $31,000; Hampton’s is $35,000; and Iowa Falls is $33,000, Ludwig said.
Superintendent Doug Gee found something similar when he prepared a spreadsheet comparing the salary of each athletic coach — position and sport — in all the conference schools, as well as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City, and then, he calculated how much Clear Lake is below the average.
For the head football coach, Clear Lake’s salary is about $5,794 less than the average across the conference. Boys soccer is $4,080 less and girls basketball is $5,529 less.
“As you look at that, our coaches are really pretty significantly underpaid,” Gee said.
Ludwig presented four supplemental pay proposals, including two three-tier and two two-tier, to the school board.
The school board approved a two-tier one that states head coaches in Tier 1, including baseball, softball, boys and girls basketball, football, volleyball and wrestling, will be paid 13%, while those in Tier 2, including boys and girls track, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls golf and boys and girls cross country, will be paid 11%.
Assistant coaches will be paid 10% and 8%, respectively; and ninth-grade coaches will be paid 8%.
Ludwig and Gee explained to the school board why certain athletic coaching positions were in Tier 1 and Tier 2, including participation, revenue, season length, off-season training, etc.
The minimum financial commitment of the approved proposal is $269,061, a $25,533 increase over the previous schedule.
Ludwig said while fine arts and other activities positions were more in line with those of area schools, he’d like to review those schedules and percentages within the next couple years.
He’d also like to continue progress on the wages for the athletic coaches, whose pay still remains below other schools with the new schedule and base pay increase.
“Obviously all of our activities and all of our sports, whether they’re Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, fine arts, all that stuff is important and we get that and so that’s why we offer the things we do … but it’s that we only have so much money to go around,” Ludwig said.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
