Clear Lake coaches receive wage adjustments for first time in at least 15 years

Clear Lake athletic coaches are paid less than those at schools of similar size within its conference, but the district is trying to fix that.

The Clear Lake School Board unanimously approved a new supplemental pay schedule last week that will give each coach, regardless of sport or hierarchy, a raise.

“I think it shows that we’re making an effort to try to make it right,” said Dale Ludwig, Clear Lake athletic director and assistant high school principal.

The new schedule is in addition to the $500 increase the board approved to the supplemental base pay from $27,298 to $27,798 the same day.

This is the first time in more than 15 years that the supplemental pay schedule has been adjusted, Ludwig said, noting it had historically been one of the first items nixed in salary negotiations between the Clear Lake Education Association and the district.

After a conversation with Superintendent Doug Gee a few years ago, Ludwig started looking into supplemental pay schedule options, specifically for athletic coaches.