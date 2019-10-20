Sixth-grader Grace Haugland and fifth-grader Anna Burns from Clear Lake Classical were recently selected for participation in the 32nd Annual Opus Honor Choir Festival.
More than 2,600 students were nominated by their directors for 720 positions in the four Opus Honor Choirs. Selections were made after submitting a recorded audition.
The 2019 Opus Honor Choirs will perform at 4 p.m. Nov. 21 in C.Y. Stephens Auditorium in the Iowa State Center in Ames.
