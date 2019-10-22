{{featured_button_text}}
Clear Lake Wellness Center

Atura Architecture of Clear Lake has created this conceptual drawing to show where a wellness center could be built south of the Clear Lake High School gym. 

More than 700 people have responded to the online survey the City of Clear Lake and the Clear Lake Community School District launched earlier this month to determine whether there’s a need for a wellness center in the community.

The survey, which went live Oct. 14, will end Wednesday, said Chad Schreck, North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp. president and CEO, Monday evening at the Clear Lake City Council meeting.

The results will be reviewed later this week and presented to the public, he added.

City and school officials have been exploring a partnership to build a wellness center on the south side of the Clear Lake High School gym since August.

The online survey’s launch on the city’s and school’s websites came after three listening posts were held in September to gather public input on the project.

The school district already owns the land where the center would be built, and utilities are already in place.

Ideas for the center include additional gym space, a walking track, meeting space for seniors, exercise classes like yoga and an indoor swimming pool.

Officials anticipate both the city and the school would need to pass bond issues for the wellness center to be built.

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said the way the state law works, the earliest a bond election could be held is in March 2020. After that there wouldn’t be another opportunity for such an election until September 2020, which means construction could not begin until 2021.

For residents interested in taking the survey, it can be found on www.cityofclearlake.com or www.clearlakeschools.org.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

