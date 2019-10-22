Atura Architecture of Clear Lake has created this conceptual drawing to show where a wellness center could be built south of the Clear Lake High School gym.
provided
More than 700 people have responded to the online survey the City of Clear Lake and the Clear Lake Community School District launched earlier this month to determine whether there’s a need for a wellness center in the community.
The survey, which went live Oct. 14, will end Wednesday, said Chad Schreck, North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp. president and CEO, Monday evening at the Clear Lake City Council meeting.
The results will be reviewed later this week and presented to the public, he added.
City and school officials have been exploring a partnership to build a wellness center on the south side of the Clear Lake High School gym since August.
The online survey’s launch on the city’s and school’s websites came after three listening posts were held in September to gather public input on the project.
The school district already owns the land where the center would be built, and utilities are already in place.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Ideas for the center include additional gym space, a walking track, meeting space for seniors, exercise classes like yoga and an indoor swimming pool.
Officials anticipate both the city and the school would need to pass bond issues for the wellness center to be built.
Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said the way the state law works, the earliest a bond election could be held is in March 2020. After that there wouldn’t be another opportunity for such an election until September 2020, which means construction could not begin until 2021.
Clear Lake HC 1
Clear Lake High School Homecoming King Jackson Loge and Queen Bella Parker ride down Main Street during the homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 2
The Clear Lake High School varsity football team rides down Main Street during the homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 3
The Clear Lake High School marching band marches down Main Street during the homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 4
Clear Lake head football coach Jared DeVries gives a speech to rile up the crowd during homecoming festivities on Friday at City Park in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 5
The crowd watches as Clear Lake cheerleaders lead them in chants during homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 6
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 7
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 8
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 9
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 10
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 11
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 12
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 13
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 14
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 15
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 16
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 17
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 18
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 19
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 20
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 21
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 22
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 23
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 24
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 25
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 26
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 27
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 28
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 29
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 30
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 31
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 32
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 33
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 34
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 35
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 36
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 37
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 38
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 39
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 40
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 41
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 42
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 43
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 44
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake HC 45
Clear Lake High School homecoming festivities on Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.