The nearly $1 million Clear Lake City Hall planned renovation is moving forward, according to City Administrator Scott Flory and architect Scott Smead.
The project is designed to upgrade security, technology and the HVAC system. The council allocated the funds for the project in the FY 2024 budget. Flory said bidding would be held in September and construction can hopefully begin in October with a June 2024 finish date.
That will likely mean a move for administrative worker while construction is taking place.
"We think it would be better for the convenience and safety factors for the public if we were not here operationally and we were relocated somewhere else," Flory said.
A lease has not been signed, but Flory said his preference would be to relocate to the former TQ Technologies space at the Prichard's Innovation Center for the duration.
The renovations will include work on the lobby and reception area, offices, vault and IT room, conference area and exterior façade. The projected total cost is between $913,000 and $981,000. Smead said after consulting with potential bidders it was determined the cost would be much lower if the staff moved out during construction. This was the eleventh iteration of a design.
Council meetings will continued to be held at city hall during construction.
Smead said the number one consideration when designing the project was staff and public safety. Right now there is no direct separation between the public and city staff. That will be remedied in the remodel.
Other concerns in the design process were staff efficiency and comfort issues. Smead said the space becomes too warm in the summer and too cool in the winter. The space will also add an office space, bringing the total to six offices and the conference room will be moved.
"One of the big pieces to this was pulling the conference room from what was in the back of the building to right up front," Smead said.
A new corridor out of the back of the office will also be installed to allow staff to escape in case of an emergency without needing to go through Flory's office.
Bergland+Cram in Mason City is in charge of the design.
