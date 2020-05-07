Clear Lake city employee faces assault charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Clear Lake city employee was caught on video assaulting a man Wednesday morning at a construction site.

Adam Lien Theiss, 47, has been charged with simple assault in Cerro Gordo County District Court. He is the Clear Lake Water Department superintendent.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault call around 9:05 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of South Lakeview Drive.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident was captured on video.

The video shows Theiss grabbing a man and shoving him against the wall of the building, which the complaint states was “intended to result in physical contact which was insulting/offensive to the victim.”

Sheriff Kevin Pals said the video can't be released with a case under investigation/pending.

Theiss wasn’t taken into custody, but he was issued a summons to appear in court on May 20.

Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory declined to comment on Theiss' employment status with the city because of due process rights and privacy concerns.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

