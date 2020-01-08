Clear Lake city councilman announces candidacy for Iowa House

More than a month after a Clear Lake city councilman announced he may seek election to the Iowa Legislature, he has decided to do so.

Bennett Smith, a longtime Clear Lake resident, said Wednesday morning in a press release that he will run for House District 54 as an independent candidate this fall.

“I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming positive response that my potential candidacy has received and will look forward to offering a vision and concrete proposals for how we can enhance the quality of life for all Iowans as the campaign develops this year,” he said.

Smith announced he would explore a 2020 legislative run on Dec. 5.

The legislative seat is currently held by House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, who announced last fall she won’t seek re-election this year and plans to resign as speaker before lawmakers return next month.

The Republican lawmaker of 17 years said she wants to step away from the legislature to spend more time with her family.

Upmeyer, a nurse practitioner from Clear Lake, was first elected to the Iowa House in 2002. She became the first woman in Iowa to be elected House majority leader in 2010.

