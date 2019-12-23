Clear Lake City Council to award beach project bid on Jan. 6

Four bids were submitted for the second phase of the Clear Lake City Beach enhancement project.
The city received bids from Dean Snyder Construction of Clear Lake, Henkel Construction of Mason City, Peterson Construction of Webster City and Sande Construction of Humboldt on Thursday.
Peterson had the lowest base bid at $1,033,000, followed by Dean Snyder ($1,112,237), Henkel ($1,131,000) and Sande ($1,220,581), according to the bid tabulation provided by RDG Planning & Design.
Bids were also submitted for three alternates, including a cast-in-place concrete wall with manufactured stone veneer and cast stone cap in lieu of dry-stacked boulder walls, cast-in-place concrete wall with natural stone veneer and cast stone cap in lieu of dry-stacked boulder walls and additional plants and landscaping.
The estimated cost of the project was $1,206,344 with the cast-in-place concrete wall with manufactured stone veneer and cast stone cap in lieu of dry-stacked boulder walls and additional plants and landscaping.
Peterson’s bid, including the two alternates, totaled $1,087,000, while Dean Snyder’s was $1,130,417; Henkel’s was $1,170,100 and Sande’s was $1,263,796.
The Clear Lake City Council will act on the bids, including the alternates, at its Jan. 6 meeting, Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said.
The second phase of the beach enhancement project features the construction of a splash pad, a new restroom facility, a sun shade shelter, landscaping improvements and lighting.
The splash pad will be located northwest and southwest of the new restroom facility and it will contain three zones that can be activated individually.
Each zone comprises water features that are appropriate for different age groups.
The restroom facility will have two stalls for both men and women as well as drinking fountains. It will also store the mechanical equipment for the splash pad as well as the lake aeration pumps.
The sun canopy will be positioned between the water treatment plant and the beach at the former site of the playground equipment.
A committee, comprising members of the City Council, city staff and community organizations, has been working with RDG Planning & Design of Des Moines since June. The city hired the firm for up to 11 percent, or $176,000, of its construction budget, according to the agreement.
The project was identified as a capital improvement in Clear Lake’s 2020 budget. It will replace the original splash pad that was among nearly $400,000 in City Beach improvements completed in 2007.
In November, Dean Snyder Construction completed the first phase of the project, which cost about $237,000, including water main improvements and demolition of the restroom facility and pump shed.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ lake aeration pumps and associated equipment, previously housed in the pump shed, are being stored through the winter in a temporary building constructed this fall.
The DNR’s equipment will be relocated to the city’s new restroom facility next summer.
The total cost of phase one and two is estimated at $1.4 million. It’s being paid for by Clear Lake’s general fund that will be reimbursed by the city’s tax-increment financing fund for capital improvement as approved by the City Council.
Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on the second phase of the project at a public hearing set for 6 p.m. on Jan. 6 at City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St.
Work is anticipated to begin on the project in 2020 when weather allows and be completed June 22.
