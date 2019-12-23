Clear Lake City Council to award beach project bid on Jan. 6

The project was identified as a capital improvement in Clear Lake’s 2020 budget. It will replace the original splash pad that was among nearly $400,000 in City Beach improvements completed in 2007.

In November, Dean Snyder Construction completed the first phase of the project, which cost about $237,000, including water main improvements and demolition of the restroom facility and pump shed.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ lake aeration pumps and associated equipment, previously housed in the pump shed, are being stored through the winter in a temporary building constructed this fall.

The DNR’s equipment will be relocated to the city’s new restroom facility next summer.

The total cost of phase one and two is estimated at $1.4 million. It’s being paid for by Clear Lake’s general fund that will be reimbursed by the city’s tax-increment financing fund for capital improvement as approved by the City Council.

Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on the second phase of the project at a public hearing set for 6 p.m. on Jan. 6 at City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St.