Clear Lake City Council takes steps toward Sea Wall restoration

Monday night featured a packed agenda for the Clear Lake City Council, featuring nine different agenda items and 69 pages worth of material in its meeting packet. The city council reviewed a handful of projects and spent time acknowledging the fire department’s 150th anniversary.
Alley reconstruction projects
A pair of alley projects were on the agenda for Monday, with the city council voting to approve the bid letting process and set a date for public hearing over the projects.
The two alley reconstruction projects are the 400 block of Main Avenue and the 600 block of Buddy Holly Place.
The entrance to the alley on the 400 block of Main Avenue is located between North Fourth Street and North Fifth Street, behind what used to be Thrifty White and is about to be the home to three new Clear Lake businesses. The alleyway runs parallel to North Fourth and Fifth Streets.
The other alley in question is located east of Buddy Holly place, connecting Sixth Avenue North and Seventh Avenue North. The alley serves multiple businesses situated in the 600 block of Buddy Holly Place, including Images Photography, Clear Lake Chiropractic and those in the Executive North Office Suites.
The two alley projects are part of a Clear Lake City Council initiative to repair alleys across the city; the city council set aside $300,000 for those projects. The two alleyways will not take up the entirety of the money budgeted by the city council, with the estimated cost of construction ranging from $143,511 to $166,191, depending on if decorative PCC and bollards are used.
The council voted unanimously to approve the date to open the bid-letting process and the public hearing for the alley reconstruction projects.
The city council set the date for the bid letting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m., and the public hearing for Monday, Sept. 7.
CDBG grant application
A new project on the agenda looking for approval for public hearing was on the agenda as well. Jessica Wood, one of the owners of the building on 2 N. 4th St., is seeking a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to turn the upper levels of their building into residential apartments.
The Wood family recently bought the building to open Charlie’s Soda Fountain, and are renting out remaining space on the first floor for commercial use.
The Wood family aims to turn the upstairs space of the building, which has sat vacant for seven years, into three separate apartments: a one-bedroom apartment and a pair of two-bedroom apartments.
The maximum amount that can be received through a CDBG application is $500,000. If awarded, the grant money would be given to the city of Clear Lake, and the city would then be responsible for reimbursing the developer of the project with the specified amount of grant money.
The city must hold two public hearings to apply for the grant, one over the CDBG application and the other over community development and housing needs in Clear Lake.
The city council unanimously approved the resolution to open a public hearing over the CDBG application. Both public hearings will take place during the next city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 16.
Sea Wall restoration
The historic Sea Wall in downtown Clear Lake saw its first signs of a potential restoration at the meeting. City Administrator Scott Flory presented the city council with a resolution to approve $4,800 for the RDG group based out of Des Moines to inspect the Sea Wall and give an assessment on what is needed to repair it.
The Sea Wall was constructed along Clear Lake and near downtown in 1936 as part of the Works Progress Administration implemented by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
But after 85 years in the community, the Sea Wall is beginning to succumb to its old age, showing signs of deterioration. The wall is crumbling in certain areas, with chunks of rock now wholly missing.
Before voting began, Clear Lake City Council member Mike Callanan voiced frustration with the public outcry, specifically in regards to the recent Save the Sea Wall group created by former state Sen. Betty Soukup, over the lack of action from the city council.
“I would like to say that save the Sea Wall was never a question,” Callanan said. “I guess I take a little umbrage to this whole concept that we don’t care about the Sea Wall, we do, and we’re going to do what it takes.”
In 2020, the city began to look into repairing the Sea Wall, but the project was delayed when the initial contractor contacted for the project had an employee leave who was responsible for the initial assessment.
The city council unanimously approved the resolution, and the RDG group will be in Clear Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. to do their initial assessment of the Sea Wall.
Clear Lake Fire Department's 150th anniversary
One of the final things on the agenda was honoring the Clear Lake Fire Department’s 150th anniversary.
To commemorate 150 years of service to the Clear Lake community, Mayor Nelson Crabb read the ordinance created on Oct. 21, 1871, that officially started the Clear Lake Fire Department.
The ordinance, which was ordinance number 13 at the time, was written using eight pages of script and detailed the responsibilities, command structure and rules to be used by the fire department.
Mayor Crabb noted that at the time, acts such as leaving an active fire without permission could incur a fine of $20 and firefighters would be fined $1 for not showing up to a fire.
Following the reading of the ordinance, Mayor Crabb made a proclamation recognizing Aug. 2, 2021, as a day of recognition for the Clear Lake Fire Department’s 150th anniversary.
Mayor Crabb and the rest of the city council then gave their applause to the over 15 Clear Lake Fire Department members in attendance at the meeting.
