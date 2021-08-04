Clear Lake City Council takes steps toward Sea Wall restoration

The Wood family aims to turn the upstairs space of the building, which has sat vacant for seven years, into three separate apartments: a one-bedroom apartment and a pair of two-bedroom apartments.

The maximum amount that can be received through a CDBG application is $500,000. If awarded, the grant money would be given to the city of Clear Lake, and the city would then be responsible for reimbursing the developer of the project with the specified amount of grant money.

The city must hold two public hearings to apply for the grant, one over the CDBG application and the other over community development and housing needs in Clear Lake.

The city council unanimously approved the resolution to open a public hearing over the CDBG application. Both public hearings will take place during the next city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 16.

Sea Wall restoration

The historic Sea Wall in downtown Clear Lake saw its first signs of a potential restoration at the meeting. City Administrator Scott Flory presented the city council with a resolution to approve $4,800 for the RDG group based out of Des Moines to inspect the Sea Wall and give an assessment on what is needed to repair it.