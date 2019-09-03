The city of Clear Lake is hoping a full-service investment-banking firm will help it secure the highest credit rating.
On Tuesday, the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a proposal from Northland Securities to provide municipal bond underwriting services for bond issuances related to future development in the Courtway Park Development Subdivision east of Interstate 35.
“This is just the beginning. We have a lot of work to do,” said Chip Schultz, Northland Securities public finance managing director.
According to the proposal, Northland Securities will work with city staff and outside bond counsel to provide recommendations and perform activities related to the issuance and sale of debt, as well as assist the city in securing a credit rating from a rating agency, like Moody’s.
The team serving the city will be based in Northland Securities’ West Des Moines office, but it will be supported by the company’s headquarters in Minneapolis.
The company’s underwriting services will cost no more than 1.25 percent, or $12.50 per $1,000, of Clear Lake’s bond issuance.
The council’s decision came nearly two weeks after it gave Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator, the nod to request its first municipal bond rating since 1993.
Flory said Clear Lake is hoping to secure the AAA rating, which would likely mean lower interest rates on future general obligation bond issuances.
In August, the City Council approved a letter of intent with WillowStream LLC, a developer interested in building a hotel, conference center and restaurant on 5.8 acres in the Courtway Park Development Subdivision.
You have free articles remaining.
The letter of intent, which Flory outlined at the council's July 15 meeting, enables Clear Lake and the developer to take the necessary steps to formally consider a development agreement.
The letter stated a future development agreement would minimally include the constructing, furnishing and equipping of a 70-room mid-scale brand hotel, a 9,000-square-foot conference/meeting/event center that’d accommodate about 600 people, and a 5,000- to 6,000-square-foot restaurant on 5.8 acres in the Courtway Park Development Subdivision in Clear Lake. It’d employ no less than 25 full-time equivalent jobs.
Under the future development agreement, Clear Lake would offer the developer a not-to-exceed $4 million economic development loan that’d be forgivable after 10 years once the project is completed.
The city would pay for the loan with revenue from new property and sales tax generated by the development as well as other future developments in the subdivision, current and future tax increment financing and its consolidated urban renewal area.
WillowStream LLC had to inform the city about its plans for the project by Aug. 30, according to the letter of intent. The item was not on the Sept. 3 council agenda.
The development would be positioned in the southwest corner of the Courtway Park Development, comprising 11 lots — six highway commercial and five light industrial — and two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.
Check globegazette.com later for updates on this story.
Photos: Clear Lake Lions vs Osage football, Aug. 30, 2019
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (1).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (2).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (3).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (4).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (5).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (6).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (7).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (8).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (9).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (10).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (11).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (12).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (13).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (14).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (15).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (16).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (17).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (18).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (19).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (20).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (21).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (22).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (23).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (24).jpg
Clear Lake vs Osage football 08-30-2019 (25).jpg
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.