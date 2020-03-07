Clear Lake City Council awards $2.2M contract for Main Avenue project

Residents along the multi-million dollar street reconstruction and bike lake extension project on eastern Main Avenue in Clear Lake likely won’t see assessments much lower than their preliminary ones.

That comes after the Clear Lake City Council in a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Bennett Smith absent, awarded the project’s contract to Wicks Construction Inc., of Decorah, for about $2,182,590, which is about $2,668, or 0.1%, less than the engineer’s estimate, Monday evening.

“Unless the individual private water and sanitary sewer service laterals do not need to be replaced, I would not expect much margin between the preliminary assessments and the final assessments,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator.

Wicks Construction submitted the lowest responsive responsible bid. It was among four the city received for the project on Feb. 20. Others were over the engineer’s estimate from 0.5% to 39.7%.

Wicks Construction was the contractor awarded the North 32nd Street project last year, and its crew completed the first phase of the Main Avenue street reconstruction project as well as others throughout the city.

“We’ve had very favorable experiences with Wicks and they have always performed well,” Flory said.