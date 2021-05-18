 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clear Lake City Council approves estimate for Main Avenue street reconstruction
0 comments

Clear Lake City Council approves estimate for Main Avenue street reconstruction

{{featured_button_text}}
Clear Lake weblogo

On Monday night, Clear Lake City Council approved the most recent pay estimate of $116,677.81 towards the Main Avenue street reconstruction project.

This most recent pay estimate was to offset the estimated costs of the sidewalk reconstructions along Main Ave.

The Main Ave. reconstruction project already had five previous pay estimates approved totaling $1,755,133.25. The new pay estimate approval brings the total approved cost up to $1,871,811.06.

One remaining pay estimate is left for the city council to approve, which Jason Petersburg of P.E. Veenstra & Kimm believes he will bring to the council sometime in June.

The Main Avenue reconstruction will take place between North 14th Street and North 20th Street along Main Avenue. The project looks to update the sewer and drainage system, sidewalks and road pavement among other things.

Petersburg said that the project is progressing nicely, and he believes they are currently “ahead of schedule.”  

The Main Avenue reconstruction project was approved last year, and the city aims to begin taking bids in December with hopes of starting construction in July of 2022.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Palestinians fault UN as Mideast conflict rages

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News