Clear Lake City Council approves estimate for Main Avenue street reconstruction

On Monday night, Clear Lake City Council approved the most recent pay estimate of $116,677.81 towards the Main Avenue street reconstruction project.

This most recent pay estimate was to offset the estimated costs of the sidewalk reconstructions along Main Ave.

The Main Ave. reconstruction project already had five previous pay estimates approved totaling $1,755,133.25. The new pay estimate approval brings the total approved cost up to $1,871,811.06.

One remaining pay estimate is left for the city council to approve, which Jason Petersburg of P.E. Veenstra & Kimm believes he will bring to the council sometime in June.

The Main Avenue reconstruction will take place between North 14th Street and North 20th Street along Main Avenue. The project looks to update the sewer and drainage system, sidewalks and road pavement among other things.

Petersburg said that the project is progressing nicely, and he believes they are currently “ahead of schedule.”

The Main Avenue reconstruction project was approved last year, and the city aims to begin taking bids in December with hopes of starting construction in July of 2022.

