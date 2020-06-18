Clear Lake City Council approves employee salary increases

Eighty Clear Lake city employees will receive a raise in 2020-2021. 80 employees will receive 1.75% increases
On Monday, the Clear Lake City Council approved a 1.75% salary and wage increase for appointed officers and employees starting July 1.
The highest-paid employee is City Administrator Scott Flory, whose annual salary will be about $132,974, or $5,114.40 biweekly.
The next-highest salaries are Police Chief Pete Roth, $102,377.60, or $3,937.60 biweekly, and Public Works Director Joe Weigel, $98,259.20, or $3,779.20 biweekly.
Other approved salaries are as follows:
In the police department,
- M. Colby Jr., captain, $3,297 biweekly
- E. Froning, communication supervisor, $2,544 biweekly
- P. Chizek, lieutenant, $36.44 per hour
- D. Ryg-Eskildsen, lieutenant, $36.44 per hour
- C. Gute, canine officer, $31.03 per hour
- J. O’Keefe, detective, $30.88 per hour
- A. Lopez, investigator, $30.59 per hour
- J. Schade, police officer II, $30.51 per hour
- D. Anderson, police officer II, $30.51 per hour
- Z. Hall, police officer II, $30.23 per hour
- T. Reimann, police officer II, $30.23 per hour
- M. Kappmeyer, police officer II, $29.98 per hour
- B. Heinz, police officer II, $29.98 per hour
- J. Bossard, police officer II, $29.69 per hour
- M. Friedrich, police officer I, $25.22 per hour
- J. Rogers, police officer I, $24.97 per hour
- N. Pate, dispatcher, $22.78 per hour
- W. Hill, dispatcher, $22.53 per hour
- B. Doran, dispatcher, $19.25 per hour
- P. Genzler, dispatcher, $19.25 per hour
- A. Porter, dispatcher, $18.10 per hour
- J. Colby, part-time dispatcher, $22.17 per hour
In the fire/ambulance department,
- D. Meyers, chief, $675.22 per month
- E. Aschenbrenner, paramedic, $21.11 per hour
- D. Burke, paramedic, $21.38 per hour
- R. Schoon, paramedic, $21.11 per hour
- T. Buhr, part-time EMT, $20.31 per hour
- K. Huling, part-time EMT, $19.44 per hour
- J. Cahoon, part-time EMT, $20.31 per hour
- G. Dye Jr., part-time EMT, $21.11 per hour
- J. Massman, part-time EMT, $21.11 per hour
- W. Wilson, part-time EMT, $21.11 per hour
- W. Brown, part-time EMT, $21.11 per hour
- J. Tickle, part-time EMT, $21.11 per hour
- L. Miller, part-time EMT, $21.11 per hour
- C. Ward, part-time EMT, $19.44 per hour
- E. Myers, part-time EMT, $19.44 per hour
- K. Quinn, part-time EMT, $21.11 per hour
- A. Wedmore, part-time EMT, $21.11 per hour
- J. Lucas, part-time EMT, $19.44 per hour
- G. Nicholas, part-time EMT, $19.44 per hour
- J. Pokorney, part-time EMT, $19.44 per hour
- G. Southgate, part-time EMT, $19.44 per hour
In the library,
- J. Pannkuk, library director, $2,702.40 biweekly
- A. Ruggles, assistant director, $19.64 per hour
- B. Sholly, youth services librarian, $16.62 per hour
- C. Hanson, part time, $15.64 per hour
- K. Fick, part time, $13.88 per hour
- P. Caron, part time, $13.13 per hour
- S. Bergan, part time, $10.93 per hour
- H. Duesenberg, part time, $12.08 per hour
- M. Josten, part time, $12.08 per hour
- K. Koopman, part time, $12.47 per hour
- D. Harrenstein, part time, $12.29 per hour
- A. Bram, part time, $10.18 per hour
In parks and recreation,
- R. Miller, director, $2,294.40 biweekly
- J. Jackson, assistant to the director, $19.91 per hour
- T. Peterson, part-time park maintenance, $17.87 per hour
In the public works department,
- J. Korenberg, operations and maintenance superintendent, $2,836 biweekly
- M. Ritter, building inspector, $2,332 biweekly
- R. Haag, public works employee, $28.04 per hour
- D. Rinnels, public works employee, $27.78 per hour
- D. Andrea, public works employee, $27.49 per hour
- J. Dunning, public works employee, $27.49 per hour
- J. Olson, public works employee, $27.22 per hour
- J. Hauge, public works employee, $27.22 per hour
- R. Smith, public works employee, $24.75 per hour
- J. Clapp, public works employee, $22.75
- A. Theiss, water plant superintendent, $33.78 per hour
- J. Monson, water plant grade II, $27.49 per hour
- R. Williamson, water plant employee, $24.42 per hour
In the policy and administration department,
- L. Nelson, finance officer, $3,263.20 biweekly
- J. Scholly, watershed coordinator, $2,236.80 biweekly
- J. Larsen, city clerk, $27.44 per hour
- H. Wheatcraft, accounting clerk, $21.92 per hour
- E. Dedor, utility billing clerk, $20.75 per hour
- W. Bergman, part-time custodian, $11.15 per hour
A second salary and wage increase of 1.75% will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
The city has offered a similar semi-annual raise structure the past three years.
The city’s collective bargaining units agreed on the increase in fiscal year 2018, Flory said, noting the city is in its third year of the five-year agreement.
As part of their collective bargaining agreements, city employees are required to contribute more to the cost of the monthly premium for health insurance.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
