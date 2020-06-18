Clear Lake City Council approves employee salary increases

A second salary and wage increase of 1.75% will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

The city has offered a similar semi-annual raise structure the past three years.

The city’s collective bargaining units agreed on the increase in fiscal year 2018, Flory said, noting the city is in its third year of the five-year agreement.

As part of their collective bargaining agreements, city employees are required to contribute more to the cost of the monthly premium for health insurance.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

