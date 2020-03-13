Clear Lake City Beach enhancement project 'on schedule' for June completion

Peterson was the contractor that built the city’s aquatic center in 2007.

The second phase of the beach enhancement project features the construction of a splash pad, a new restroom facility, a sun shade shelter, landscaping improvements and lighting.

The splash pad will be located northwest and southwest of the new restroom facility and it will contain three zones that can be activated individually.

Each zone comprises water features that are appropriate for different age groups.

The zone northwest of the restroom facility is geared toward young children with smaller water features, like foaming geysers, gushers, split streams and jet streams and fish, frog, leaf and pico vertical structures. The two zones west and southwest of the facility will include “more showy” water features with LED lighting.

The restroom facility will have two stalls for both men and women as well as drinking fountains. It will also store the mechanical equipment for the splash pad as well as the lake aeration pumps.

The sun canopy will be positioned between the water treatment plant and the beach at the former site of the playground equipment.