Clear Lake City Beach enhancement project in final weeks, but will it open?

Progress is continuing on the second phase of the Clear Lake City Beach enhancement project slated for completion later this month.
But whether families will be able to enjoy the improvements, like a new splash pad, this summer remains unknown amid the COVID-19 pandemic and current restrictions on such recreation.
In May, Gov. Kim Reynolds extended the state public health disaster emergency that prohibited the use of wading pools, water slides, wave pools, spray pads and bathhouses until June 17.
A crew from Peterson Construction of Webster City has been working at the site since February.
The work is anticipated to be complete by June 26.
“Things are going good toward that so we’re hopeful that will be completed and be able to be used to some extent by that time,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a pay application for $241,724 to Peterson Construction Monday evening for the work it had performed up until May 26, including items related to the restrooms, splash pad and sun canopy.
Flory provided an update on the project from Jason Blome with RDG Planning & Design of Des Moines.
“It’s coming along really, really well,” he said.
In the coming weeks, restroom work will include windows, finishes and exterior colored panels; site work will included finished grading, sidewalks and landscaping; splash pad work will include interior piping, installing features and system startup; and shade structure work will include roofing and finishes.
“I don’t always go by it daily, but a lot of days I do,” said Mike Callanan, Clear Lake city councilman. “It’s just a real exciting project … I think it’ll serve us for a long time into the future.”
Peterson Construction was awarded the second phase of the project for $1,087,000 in January.
The estimated cost of the project was $1,206,344 with the cast-in-place concrete wall with manufactured stone veneer and cast stone cap in lieu of dry-stacked boulder walls and additional plants and landscaping.
Peterson was the contractor that built the city’s aquatic center in 2007.
The second phase of the beach enhancement project features the construction of a splash pad, a new restroom facility, a sun canopy shelter, landscaping improvements and lighting.
The splash pad will be located northwest and southwest of the new restroom facility and it will contain three zones that can be activated individually.
Each zone comprises water features that are appropriate for different age groups.
The zone northwest of the restroom facility is geared toward young children with smaller water features, like foaming geysers, gushers, split streams and jet streams and fish, frog, leaf and pico vertical structures. The two zones west and southwest of the facility will include “more showy” water features with LED lighting.
The restroom facility will have two stalls for both men and women as well as drinking fountains. It will also store the mechanical equipment for the splash pad as well as the lake aeration pumps.
The sun canopy will be positioned between the water treatment plant and the beach at the former site of the playground equipment.
A committee, comprising members of the City Council, city staff and community organizations, has been working with RDG Planning & Design since June. The city hired the firm for up to 11 percent, or $176,000, of its construction budget, according to the agreement.
The project was identified as a capital improvement in Clear Lake’s 2020 budget. It will replace the original splash pad that was among nearly $400,000 in City Beach improvements completed in 2007.
In November, Dean Snyder Construction completed the first phase of the project, which cost about $237,000, including water main improvements and demolition of the restroom facility and pump shed.
The total cost of phase one and two is estimated at $1.4 million. It’s being paid for by Clear Lake’s general fund that will be reimbursed by the city’s tax-increment financing fund for capital improvement as approved by the City Council.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
