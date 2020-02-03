Clear Lake chiropractor accused of illegally touching child patients

A Clear Lake chiropractor is under investigation by Mason City Police and the state Department of Health for apparently inappropriately touching multiple child patients.

The Iowa Board of Chiropractic filed a statement on Jan. 30 charging Nicholas McColley, a chiropractor with Optimum Health Chiropractic in Clear Lake, with one count of unethical conduct or practice harmful or detrimental to the public, and one count of unethical conduct by having improper sexual contact with a patient, according to documents on file with the state Department of Health.

The board received a complaint that on multiple different occasions McColley touched the genital area of a child male patient during an appointment between July 2016 and February 2018. The charging document also notes that there are multiple victims with similar allegations.

The Mason City Police Department is investigating, as, according to the DPH documents, the Clear Lake Police Department has a conflict of interest.