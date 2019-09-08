The Clear Lake Chamber is bringing back its Champagne 5K run to raise a toast to the 15th Annual Harvest Festival, and it is seeking sponsors.
The fun run/walk will be held at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5 to kick off Harvest Festival's day of activities. Participants will receive a commemorative champagne flute, race T-shirt, complimentary champagne, and cross a finish line made of tiny bubbles. Must be 21 to enjoy the bubbly, under 21 will receive a Clear Lake tumbler and sports drink.
Sponsorship starts at $250. There is limited space available, so sponsors will be first come, first served. Contact the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce at 641-355-4153.
