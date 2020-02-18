Clear Lake Chamber presents annual awards, announces new officers and board members

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce recognized nearly 10 individuals, businesses and organizations during its 77th annual meeting and awards presentation last week.
The meeting and awards presentation were held Feb. 11 at the Ventura Community Center.
Those recognized during the awards presentation are as follows:
• Chuck Myers, of Hall Realty, was named the First Mate of the Year
The First Mate of the Year is an individual who demonstrates significant contributions to the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce during the preceding year both in attendance and engagement.
• Central Gardens of North Iowa, Education Partner of the Year
The Education Partner of the Year recognizes an individual, business or organization dedicated to positively impacting area students or teachers.
• Association for the Preservation of Clear Lake, North Iowa Service Award
The award was presented to recognize the group of volunteers dedicated to the protection and enhancement of Clear Lake’s water quality, wildlife, beaches and marsh areas.
• Color the Wind kite festival founders Larry and Kay Day, Soaring Above and Beyond Award
This new award, presented by Diana Symonds, acknowledges the Days’ selfless contribution to the betterment of the area that cannot be ignored.
• Clear Lake City Clerk Jennifer Larsen, Larry Luker Volunteer of the Year
The Larry Luker Volunteer of the Year Award was created to recognize an individual who stands out in his or her leadership, contributions and unselfish record of volunteerism to the North Iowa area.
• Rookies, Sevens and TAP’d owned by Kyle Hejna, Al Hejna and Mike Hejna, 2019 Business of the Year
The award recognizes a business that demonstrates outstanding service in a professional field while striving for improvements that benefit the broader community.
In addition to the awards presentation, the chamber named two new Chamber Board members and three renewed their service for a second three-year term.
Those new to the board are Kevan Paul, Clear Lake Bait & Tackle and Kristi Miles, Pritchard's Lake Chevrolet, and those renewing their service are Chelsey Anderson, Dean Snyder Construction; Sam Omen, McKesson; and Carrie Tysdahl, American Solutions for Business.
Stacie Gustafson, Drive Wise; and Kristy King, Bergland + Cram; retired from the board.
The 2020 Chamber Board officers are Chair Dan Nichols, CL Tel; Past Chair Diana Symonds, McQuaid Agency; Treasurer Sarah Nielsen, First Citizens Bank; Vice Chair Tourism Carrie Tysdahl, American Solutions for Business; Vice Chair Government Relations Mark Dodd, One Vision; and Chair-Elect Natalie Plagge, Clear Lake Bank & Trust.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.