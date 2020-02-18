Clear Lake Chamber presents annual awards, announces new officers and board members

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce recognized nearly 10 individuals, businesses and organizations during its 77th annual meeting and awards presentation last week.

The meeting and awards presentation were held Feb. 11 at the Ventura Community Center.

Those recognized during the awards presentation are as follows:

• Chuck Myers, of Hall Realty, was named the First Mate of the Year

The First Mate of the Year is an individual who demonstrates significant contributions to the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce during the preceding year both in attendance and engagement.

• Central Gardens of North Iowa, Education Partner of the Year

The Education Partner of the Year recognizes an individual, business or organization dedicated to positively impacting area students or teachers.

• Association for the Preservation of Clear Lake, North Iowa Service Award

The award was presented to recognize the group of volunteers dedicated to the protection and enhancement of Clear Lake’s water quality, wildlife, beaches and marsh areas.

