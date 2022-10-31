Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce seeks board of directors nominations

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce nominating committee met recently and was charged with securing five nominees for a three-year term for the Class of 2025.

The following individuals were nominated, and each candidate has agreed to serve through December 2025 if elected:

Robert Barber – Cabin Coffee Company

Liz LeFevre – First Gabrielson Agency

Kristi Miles – Pritchard Family Auto

Austin Pehl – ATURA Architecture

Josh Thompson – Clear Lake Bank & Trust

2023 Chair: Kent Thoe – MBT Bank

According to a press release, any member in good standing may nominate additional candidates by obtaining the candidate's written agreement to serve and the original signature of 10 members in good standing. All nominating petitions must be returned to the Chamber office no later than 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11. If no additional nominations are received, nominations will be closed and the board, at its December meeting, shall declare the slate of five candidates elected.

In the event that other nominations are submitted by the membership, ballots will be emailed to the primary representative for each Chamber member (one vote per member) no later than Friday, Nov. 25 and must be returned to the Chamber by 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9. The five candidates who receive the greatest number of votes shall be certified by the board of directors at its regularly scheduled December board meeting as elected.

Upon completion of the board election, the Nominating Committee will submit its nominee as follows for the board's consideration: Chair: Kent Thoe – MBT Bank. Additionally, 2022 Chair Carrie Tysdahl has determined that if Kent Thoe is approved as 2023 Chair, he will make recommendations to the board for their approval to fill the chair-elect, vice chair legislative affairs, vice chair tourism, treasurer and secretary positions for a one-year term.

The Nominating Committee extends its sincere thanks to the following Board Members who are retiring:

Chelsy Anderson – Dean Snyder Construction

Sam Oman – McKesson

Natalie Plagge – Clear Lake Bank & Trust