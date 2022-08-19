Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce hosts educator appreciation breakfast

How do you start the school year? Sunny side up, served with a side of community support.

Clear Lake teachers and staff were the guests of honor at an educators appreciation breakfast Wednesday morning. Thrown by the chamber of commerce, 28 area sponsors helped with the event and provided gift baskets.

"From janitors, administration, support staff, paras, teachers, everybody gets something in addition to a huge hot breakfast," said Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stacy Doughan.

The chamber has hosted the breakfast for nine years. Each year the event has grown and sponsors have gone a little bigger with their gifts.

People gathered at Clear Lake Middle School at 6:45 a.m. to set up tables and to put the gifts on display. Baskets contained a variety of items for teachers' classrooms or to help educators relax. A big breakfast menu was brought in, from fruit salad to biscuits and gravy.

"I think you can see that businesses are important to making teachers feel valued and feel really connected within the community," said Atura business developer Austin Pehl.

"The community and school relationship is really big in any community, and I think it's really big here. I love that the businesses support the teachers, and we love to do that," said The Funky Zebras owner Carisa Danielson.

Wednesday was also the first day back for all Clear Lake teachers and staff. Over 200 district employees greeted each other with hugs then examined all of the displayed gift baskets. Some moved aside tissue paper to peak inside bags.

Doughan said while some people may have a negative attitude about education, public schools are essential for tomorrow's workforce.

"We as a business community can rally around our teachers, our educators, and let them know their job is important and that they're appreciated," Doughan said.

Both Pehl and Danielson hoped the event creates a sense of enthusiasm for Clear Lake teachers and staff.

"It's an exciting way to come back to the school year, to have a little gift and to be thought about at the beginning of the year," Danielson said. "I think it just shows everybody's excited for them and for the kids."

Superintendent Doug Gee appreciates the support the chamber and area businesses show the district through the event. He said it was a great way to get back together.

"I tell the staff this every year: I've been in seven different school districts and never have I had anything like this provided for staff," said Gee.

Gee's message to staff this year was dedicated to his appreciation of them and all the accomplishments made at Clear Lake. He mentioned "their unselfishness to want to do what's best for kids is more than what anybody could ask for."

"I'm just really excited to be back and to have the kids back in school," Gee said.

"I think this is just a great event to kick off the school year and hopefully sets things off in the right direction," said Doughan.