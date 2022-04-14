Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce announces scholarship opportunity

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a scholarship available to students in the Clear Lake area affiliated with the Chamber.

The scholarship is for a total of $1,000. Scholarships are funded from generous donation of Chamber members according to the application.

Criteria for the scholarship is that applicant must pursue post-secondary education or vocational institution. Applicants must also maintained a minimum of a 2.5 GPA.

Selection process is based participation and leadership in extra-curricular and/or work experience, record of community service and volunteerism, response to the essay question, and academic achievement. Applicant selected to receive the scholarship will be notified the second week of May.

Application and supporting materials must be emailed, mailed, or delivered to the Chamber office no late than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 6. Applications can be emailed to stacy@clearlakeiowa.com. Application forms can be found at clearlakeiowa.com.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

