Clear Lake chamber celebrates city's 'historic year'

Progress was the name of the game for Clear Lake in 2021.

The 2022 Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting took place on Tuesday afternoon, and over 150 people joined the chamber in the nearly completed Clear Lake Wellness Center for the event.

The annual event was a celebration of progress the city of Clear Lake has made over the past year, and chamber President and CEO Stacy Doughan reflected on that while speaking.

Doughan referenced an article written by chamber administrative assistant Ashley Weiss in the 2022 visitors guide, in which the opening sentence of the article is, "2021 was a historic year in Clear Lake."

"And it really was," Doughan said in reference to the article. "The point is, Clear Lake is hopping."

And Doughan spent time pointing to all the reasons why Clear Lake was so "hopping" in 2021. Doughan noted the completion of two major projects: the Fairfield by Marriott hotel which opened earlier this month, and the Clear Lake Wellness Center, which is opening its doors for the first time on Monday, Jan. 31.

"We opened our first new hotel and conference center in over two decades when virtually no hotels were being built anywhere else in the country," Doughan said.

Clear Lake's downtown also saw major growth in 2021, with seven new businesses joining the downtown community this past year: Nash & Ivy, Charlie's Soda Fountain, White Barn Picket Fence, True North Nutrition, Chris' Kettle Corn, Skip's Kicks and Cancun by the Lake.

"For the first time in many years, we don't have a single store front available on main," Doughan said.

While there were many things to look back on from 2021, Doughan also wanted to point out that the trend of growth is looking to continue into 2022.

Commercial developments like the Emerald Edge Subdivision, where the Clear Lake Hy-Vee is currently beginning construction, and Courtway Park present opportunities for further businesses to come to Clear Lake in 2022 and beyond. Doughan also pointed to new businesses slated to launch this year, like 173 Craft Distillery which is under construction in downtown Clear Lake.

"In Clear Lake people are investing in these businesses," Doughan said. "And they're investing here because Clear Lake is a great place to live and it's the best place to grow their business."

Annual Awards

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce also presented five annual awards to members of the community, and one business, that went above and beyond in 2021.

Here are the award winners.

First Mate of the Year:

Alice Hanley

Education Partner of the Year:

Tim Putnam

North Iowa Service Award:

Dean Snyder

Larry Luker Volunteer Award:

Rusty Olson

Business of the Year:

Kingland Systems

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

