Clear Lake celebrates record breaking Fourth of July

After missing out on festivities in 2020, Clear Lake made up for lost time with its 2021 Fourth of July celebrations.

Stacy Doughan, the CEO of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, spoke at the Clear Lake City Council meeting on Tuesday night about the success of the Clear Lake Fourth of July celebrations.

“This year’s event proves that absence does make the heart grow fonder,” Doughan said. “Missing 2020’s event made every moment this past week just a little sweeter.”

Doughan reported that the 4th of July festivities brought in record numbers, with revenue up around 25 percent compared to 2019. Anecdotally, Doughan believes the number of festival attendees was likely up around 25 percent as well.

“I heard repeatedly throughout the week from Clear Lakers, ‘I have never seen so many people here over the fourth,’” Doughan said. “It was clear from beginning to end that people were ready to celebrate.”

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb took the time to thank everyone involved in the festivities, but specifically the work of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce.

“It was certainly a community affair,” Crabb said. “Well done by all of us. We should all pat ourselves on the back, but especially the chamber.”