Kirk Kraft is a car guy.
More specifically, a Mustang guy.
“I was 10 years old when they came out, and I wanted one from the very beginning,” he said.
Kraft and his girlfriend, Beth Benesh, of Clear Lake, own nearly 20 ponies and other classic cars.
Their collection, which has taken shape within the past decade, includes Mustangs from 1964, 1974, 1984, 1994, 2004 and 2014. They also own a 1974 Pinto and a 1965 Falcon, both of which have appeared on the streets of Clear Lake during the Fourth of July parade.
Kraft, who retired from the wind farm business earlier this year, said other cars he owns are in rough shape and fixing them is part of his retirement plan.
“I have a couple projects, someday projects,” he said.
It’s Kraft’s love of cars and a friend that drew him to join the Clear Lake Auto Social Society, also known as C.L.A.S.S., a car club that contains about 60 members. He’s been the society president for the past three years.
Its annual cruise and car show returns to Clear Lake for the 35th year on Aug. 2-3.
“This has gotten to be a huge event,” Kraft said. “If you go around the lake ... there’s garage parties. People are out in the driveways. They’re out in their yards. They’ve got their garage doors open. All their friends are there. They’re having barbecues and beverages. It’s just become a community event.”
The two-day event features a car cruise Friday, Aug. 2 and a car show Saturday, Aug. 3, — both contain hundreds of automobiles from North Iowa and throughout the Midwest.
This year, the cruise, which takes place rain or shine, will have a new route around Clear Lake.
The 15-mile route will begin at 5:15 p.m. from a grassy lot north of Clear Lake Schools’ bus barn on North 20th Street, travel west on Main Avenue like the Fourth of July parade before turning onto South Shore Drive. The cruise will follow South Shore Drive around the lake and end at the Surf Ballroom & Museum, 460 N. Shore Drive.
In the past, the cruise had started from the Kingland Systems’ lot on Sixth Avenue South that has since been converted into a green space no longer available for parking cars, and it ended at City Park.
“This cruise has gotten so big it takes like two and a half hours to empty the lot, and so our beginning cars are starting to run into our end cars, so there was too much congestion,” Kraft said, noting safety was another factor the society considered when changing the route.
The cruise will be led by a 1958 police car. The event’s grand marshals Don and Flo Hauge, who retired from Don’s Body Shop in Clear Lake and are longtime members of C.L.A.S.S., will be in the cruise’s second car. A society member’s car will conclude the cruise.
After the cruise, a dance and music provided by Flash Cadillac, an American retro rock ‘n’ roll band known for its appearance as Herby and the Heartbeats in the 1973 film “American Graffiti,” will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Surf Ballroom. The show is open to the public. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door. They’re available at www.surfballroom.com.
Between 800 and 1,000 automobiles are expected to participate in the cruise Friday, many of which will stay for the show the next day.
Kraft said there are no restrictions on what automobiles may participate in the cruise or car show.
“We even let you if you’re proud of your 2019 Corvette, got it all polished up and looking good, bring it down, or you have the family caravan and it’s polished up and tricked out, go ahead and bring it,” he said. “We don’t care.
Those interested in participating in the cruise are encouraged to start gathering at the Best Western, 2023 Seventh Ave. N., for parking and social time, including food and disc jockey, from 3-5:15 p.m. It costs $10 per automobile, including two tickets to the Surf entertainment.
More than 500 automobiles will line the streets of downtown Clear Lake from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, for the Show and Shine Car Show.
Car show classification will take place from 7:45-11:30 a.m. at the Clear Lake High School circle drive, 125 N. 20th St. It costs $20 to participate in the show, but it is free and open to the public to attend.
“The only thing we do ask is as the public comes to the car show, please leave bicycles and strollers outside the show area if they can,” Kraft said. “Some of these guys have many thousand dollars in paint jobs.
“It’s really packed. It’s really, really packed.”
Car show awards will be presented from 3-4 p.m. and Good Clean Fun, a full-time multi-piece band that’s list covers eight decades of popular music, will play from 6:30-10 p.m. in City Park.
The concert is free and open to the public.
“It’s kind of a thank-you to the community,” Kraft said.
The C.L.A.S.S. appreciates the support it receives from local and county officials, businesses and community members during the event and throughout the year.
Proceeds from the events will be divided between local organizations decided by C.L.A.S.S. after bills are paid at the end of the year.
