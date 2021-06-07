Clear Lake Board of Education approves purchase of audio enhancement systems

Clear Lake students will hear lessons more clearly thanks to new audio technology in the district purchased by the Clear Lake Board of Education.
Education Paging and Intercom Communications (EPIC) and Signal Alert for Education (SAFE) systems for all three schools will cost the Clear Lake Board of Education close to $700,000. Despite it being expensive, according to superintendent Doug Gee, both the board and Clear Lake educators both agree that the systems will improve the classroom environment.
EPIC works as a central control board for the main office to allow custom scheduling to bell schedules, schoolwide notifications and selection of classrooms to page over the intercom. Gee said that this system would allow schools to make changes in an instant and help with management.
Mike Lester, Clear Lake Middle School principal, said that he liked how much customization that came with the EPIC system. Lester also said that the paging system would allow him to be more interactive and engaging for students with the announcements he gives.
SAFE has two separate functions for within the classroom as a tool for teachers. The first function is to act as a microphone for the teacher. Teachers would wear a small device around their necks, allowing their voices to be boosted through speakers that are placed throughout the room.
“It’s like having surround sound in every classroom,” Gee said.
The superintendent said that this function would help protect teacher’s voices over the long term and help keep students engaged with classwork.
The second function of SAFE is to act as a panic button for when a teacher needs help with medical emergencies, discipline issues, parental situations, and intruders. When the panic button is pressed, an alert is sent to the main office and the teacher’s location is instantly determined.
“If the teacher were to take off running, the office is able to track where that teacher is,” Gee said.
Lester said that the location sharing was not a concern when discussing with teachers about the systems.
"It is actually a better thing for them because we know exactly where they are in the building during a situation," Lester said.
Gee said that the board became interested in the systems after being presented the technology and the studies that showed improvements with student engagement. A small group of board members received a demonstration of the technology at Greene County High School.
"I didn't know what to expect but it was intriguing," said Lester, who was one of members that went to the demonstration. "Once they turned on the microphone, I could hear the person talking clearly."
Lester said that the features that teachers liked were that the same clear messaging could be heard throughout the classroom and the help that it can give students with hearing disabilities.
Clear Lake Board of Education found the technology would be very valuable to their schools and purchased it on May 25.
Clear Lake schools will hopefully see the new systems put in place in early August, according to Gee.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com