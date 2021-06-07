Clear Lake Board of Education approves purchase of audio enhancement systems

“It’s like having surround sound in every classroom,” Gee said.

The superintendent said that this function would help protect teacher’s voices over the long term and help keep students engaged with classwork.

The second function of SAFE is to act as a panic button for when a teacher needs help with medical emergencies, discipline issues, parental situations, and intruders. When the panic button is pressed, an alert is sent to the main office and the teacher’s location is instantly determined.

“If the teacher were to take off running, the office is able to track where that teacher is,” Gee said.

Lester said that the location sharing was not a concern when discussing with teachers about the systems.

"It is actually a better thing for them because we know exactly where they are in the building during a situation," Lester said.

Gee said that the board became interested in the systems after being presented the technology and the studies that showed improvements with student engagement. A small group of board members received a demonstration of the technology at Greene County High School.