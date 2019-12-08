The city of Clear Lake kicked off its first classification and compensation study earlier this week.
Two employee meetings were held Wednesday with Carlson Dettmann Consulting, of Madison, Wisconsin, nearly a month after the Clear Lake City Council unanimously voted to hire the firm for $10,000.
“This is something we have not had done here previously,” Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said. Many communities will have these done, usually every 10 or 12 years ... They’ve very comprehensive.”
The meetings kicked off a roughly 22-week process outlined in the Carlson Dettmann Consulting classification and compensation study proposal approved by the City Council on Nov. 4.
The classification and compensation study will examine the responsibilities, salary and work of about 25 city positions against those locally and regionally, according to the proposal.
