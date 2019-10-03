After 10 years and nearly 200,000 miles, Clear Lake has received two new buses.
The buses, which are part of the Clear Lake Area Responsive Transit, or C.A.R.T., took the roads this week in place of two 2009 models.
“When you put 200,000 miles on a vehicle and you never leave town, those are pretty rough miles,” said Kevin Kramer, North Iowa Area Council of Governments transit administrator. “They were due.”
The buses, costing $95,953, were acquired through a grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Buses and Bus Facilities program. The grant covered 85% of each unit and the local match was provided by the North Iowa Area Council of Governments, or NIACOG.
NIACOG serves as the Regional Transit Authority for the eight-county area, including Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth counties, known as the Region 2 Transit System.
Kramer said NIACOG provides city transit service in Clear Lake, Algona, Charles City, Forest City and Northwood through cost-share agreements with the cities.
The Region 2 Transit System operates about 90 vehicles throughout the eight-county area.
“It’s a big inventory,” he said, adding Clear Lake has two buses, Charles City has three and the other three cities have one.
NIACOG owns all the buses throughout the Region 2 Transit System and apply for grant applications to replace them.
The C.A.R.T. buses are among 15 being replaced by NIACOG this year, Kramer said. Others will take the road in Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell and Winnebago counties.
The buses, which include safety features like three-point seat belts, on-board video surveillance and blind-spot and back-up detection, are ethanol fueled, Kramer said, noting the reduction in fuel and maintenance costs.
“The city views the transit system and our role in supporting it as a way to continue to promote our community as an inclusive place for the elderly and others who need that type of service,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator. “We are happy to see new vehicles that are more environmentally conscious, economically more efficient and enhance rider safety.”
The Region 2 Transit System is funded in part through the Federal Transit Administration, Iowa Department of Transportation, Elderbridge Area Agency on Aging, contract revenue and fares.
The system provides approximately 400,000 rides annually.
C.A.R.T. is operated for the Region 2 Transit System by One Vision in Clear Lake.
The C.A.R.T. service operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is available to all residents of Clear Lake.
Tickets for a one-way ride cost $1 for seniors, students or individuals with disabilities, and $3 for the general public. They are available in 10-ticket books at Clear Lake City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St.
For more information or to schedule a trip, call 641-357-3007.
