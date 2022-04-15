Clear Lake Bank & Trusts supports Iowa finance authority grant

Clear Lake Bank & Trust announced an opportunity for minority group Iowa home buyers to receive funds from the Iowa Finance Authority toward a down payment and closing costs for their first home purchase.

According to a press release, the Minority Down Payment Program provides grant funds to eligible home buyers who are a member of a minority group defined by state and federal law. Those who are interested are encouraged to contact Clear Lake Bank & Trust for additional information.

“We are very excited to be able to provide these grant opportunities to increase the homeownership rate among minorities,” said Vice President of Real Estate Lending for Clear Lake Bank & Trust Cheryl Kurtzleben in a statement. “It provides an excellent opportunity to qualified individuals to realize their dream of owning a home.”

For more information on the program, contact Cheryl Kurtzleben at 641-357-2258. People can also contact other Clear Lake Bank & Trust real estate lenders at any of their four locations in Mason City, Clear Lake, and Garner.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.