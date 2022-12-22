CLEAR LAKE – Clear Lake Bank & Trust will be closing all of its locations and drive-up windows at 4 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 22.
Clear Lake Bank & Trust closing at 4 p.m. Thursday
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mason City Council has approved rezoning of the former Shopko building, helping development move forward.
The Franklin County District Court accepted a plea deal that will send a Hampton man to prison for up to 50 years.
This is a good start, but please don't forget about those in need in North Iowa. Give if you can:
Kingland one of 24 bankers to receive IBA 50-year banker designation.
Hundreds flocked to the Duncan Community Ballroom last weekend for its annual Britt and Garner Food Banks Fundraiser, raising $2,700 to split …
CEDAR FALLS – A new administrator overseeing more than 60,000 students in Iowa has been selected.
Newman Catholic High School will vote in favor of an Iowa High School Athletic Association's proposal to allow a socioeconomic adjustment towa…
Cam Adams
Jill Walker
Prosecutors are recommending a five-year suspended sentence for a Northwood man after he pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle -- by OWI…