Hassebroek becomes manager of the trust department at CLB&T. After graduating from the University of Iowa, Stephanie worked at a brokerage firm in Des Moines for four years before joining CLB&T in 2011. She began working as an assistant at Edgar Financial Group before moving to Clear Lake Bank & Trust’s trust department in 2014. In 2016, she became a trust officer and was recently promoted to vice president. Stephanie graduated from the Cannon Trust School in 2018 and has obtained her Certified Trust Fiduciary Advisor designation.