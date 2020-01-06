Clear Lake awards nearly $1.1M bid for beach project, including new splash pad, restrooms

The restroom facility will have two stalls for both men and women as well as drinking fountains. It will also store the mechanical equipment for the splash pad as well as the lake aeration pumps.

The sun canopy will be positioned between the water treatment plant and the beach at the former site of the playground equipment.

A committee, comprising members of the City Council, city staff and community organizations, has been working with RDG Planning & Design of Des Moines since June. The city hired the firm for up to 11 percent, or $176,000, of its construction budget, according to the agreement.

The project was identified as a capital improvement in Clear Lake’s 2020 budget. It will replace the original splash pad that was among nearly $400,000 in City Beach improvements completed in 2007.

In November, Dean Snyder Construction completed the first phase of the project, which cost about $237,000, including water main improvements and demolition of the restroom facility and pump shed.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ lake aeration pumps and associated equipment, previously housed in the pump shed, are being stored through the winter in a temporary building constructed last fall.