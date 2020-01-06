Clear Lake awards nearly $1.1M bid for beach project, including new splash pad, restrooms

A Webster City contractor has received the bid for the next phase of the Clear Lake City Beach enhancement project.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved Peterson Construction’s $1,087,000 bid for the second phase of the project after a public hearing on Monday where no written or verbal comments were received.
Peterson Construction was among four contractors that submitted bids for the beach enhancement project ahead of bid letting on Dec. 19. The others were Dean Snyder Construction of Clear Lake, Henkel Construction of Mason City and Sande Construction of Humboldt.
“It was a good bid letting,” Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said. “As you can see of the four bids, three were below what the engineer’s estimate of probable cost of construction was.”
Peterson had the lowest base bid at $1,033,000, followed by Dean Snyder ($1,112,237), Henkel ($1,131,000) and Sande ($1,220,581), according to the bid tabulation provided by RDG Planning & Design.
Bids were also submitted for three alternates, including a cast-in-place concrete wall with manufactured stone veneer and cast stone cap in lieu of dry-stacked boulder walls, cast-in-place concrete wall with natural stone veneer and cast stone cap in lieu of dry-stacked boulder walls and additional plants and landscaping.
The estimated cost of the project was $1,206,344 with the cast-in-place concrete wall with manufactured stone veneer and cast stone cap in lieu of dry-stacked boulder walls and additional plants and landscaping.
“It should mimic the Yacht Club appearance quite well,” Flory said.
Peterson’s bid, including the two alternates, totaled $1,087,000, while Dean Snyder’s was $1,140,417; Henkel’s was $1,170,100 and Sande’s was $1,263,796.
Flory said Peterson was the contractor that built the city’s aquatic center in 2007.
The second phase of the beach enhancement project features the construction of a splash pad, a new restroom facility, a sun shade shelter, landscaping improvements and lighting.
The splash pad will be located northwest and southwest of the new restroom facility and it will contain three zones that can be activated individually.
Each zone comprises water features that are appropriate for different age groups.
The zone northwest of the restroom facility is geared toward young children with smaller water features, like foaming geysers, gushers, split streams and jet streams and fish, frog, leaf and pico vertical structures, The two zones west and southwest of the facility will include “more showy” water features with LED lighting.
The restroom facility will have two stalls for both men and women as well as drinking fountains. It will also store the mechanical equipment for the splash pad as well as the lake aeration pumps.
The sun canopy will be positioned between the water treatment plant and the beach at the former site of the playground equipment.
A committee, comprising members of the City Council, city staff and community organizations, has been working with RDG Planning & Design of Des Moines since June. The city hired the firm for up to 11 percent, or $176,000, of its construction budget, according to the agreement.
The project was identified as a capital improvement in Clear Lake’s 2020 budget. It will replace the original splash pad that was among nearly $400,000 in City Beach improvements completed in 2007.
In November, Dean Snyder Construction completed the first phase of the project, which cost about $237,000, including water main improvements and demolition of the restroom facility and pump shed.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ lake aeration pumps and associated equipment, previously housed in the pump shed, are being stored through the winter in a temporary building constructed last fall.
The DNR’s equipment will be relocated to the city’s new restroom facility this summer.
The total cost of phase one and two is estimated at $1.4 million. It’s being paid for by Clear Lake’s general fund that will be reimbursed by the city’s tax-increment financing fund for capital improvement as approved by the City Council.
Work is anticipated to begin on the project when weather allows and be completed June 22.
Check globegazette.com for more from Monday's Clear Lake City Council meeting later.
