Clear Lake Arts Center sculpture exhibition now open

The Clear Lake Arts Center announces its 2021 Sculpture Exhibition, featuring seven artists from the Midwest.

Each year, the arts center seeks proposals for an exhibit in the Sukup Lakeside Courtyard and Sculpture Garden. This year, 22 entries and seven were selected by a review panel made up of the arts center programs director, board member, and members from the community.

This year’s artists are made up of two who've exhibited previously:

Hilde DeBruyne from Cumming, Iowa. This is her third year exhibiting with the program and the title of her piece is "WINGS." For the second year, Andrew Arvanetes of DeKalb, Illinois, will exhibit a work titled "Home Spun."

And five artists who are new:

Luke Achterberg from Onalaska, Wisconsin, with the sculpture titled "Intersections;" Sunghee Min from Roseville, Minnesota, with the sculpture titled "Blooming Yellow Tulip;" David Montague from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, with the sculpture titled "Large Stone Mobile #7;" father and Son sculpture team James and Ryan Pedersen from North Mankato, Minnesota, with the sculpture titled "Shift in Harmony;" Abbi Ruppert from Edwardsville, Illinois, with the sculpture titled "Leave the trauma to me."

The Sukup Lakeside Courtyard and Sculpture Garden exhibition will be on view until Oct. 21, 2021.

