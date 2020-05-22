Clear Lake Aquatic Center will not open in 2020

The city of Clear Lake will not open its Aquatic Center this summer.
“The decision was incredibly difficult and one I agonized over greatly, but the governor’s recent re-openings announcement does not enable the city to ‘fully’ open the Aquatic Center,” said Randy Miller, Clear Lake Parks and Recreation director, in a press release Friday morning.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation continuing the state’s public health disaster emergency declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under her proclamation, swimming pools may open for lap swimming and swimming lessons only as long as they take reasonable measures to ensure social distancing of employees and patrons, increase hygiene practices and other measures to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
Aside from those limited uses, all swimming pools and spas, wading pools, water slides, wave pools, spray pads and bathhouses are to remain closed, and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited until May 27.
City Administrator Scott Flory said the decision was “not made lightly given the popularity of the Aquatic Center as a summertime activity.”
“It was made out of, not only an abundance of caution for public health, but also budgetary and staffing challenges,” he said. “Because of the significant fixed costs associated with preparing an Aquatic Center like ours to open, it would not be financially practical to offer a shortened season even if that remote possibility were to be in the cards.”
The city’s announcement comes just days after Flory discussed the opening of the aquatic center, City Beach and splash pad with the Clear Lake City Council.
Historically, the aquatic center at 1420 Second Ave. S. opens Memorial Day weekend.
The aquatic center’s fiscal year 2020 budget was $158,000, Flory said, noting 45% is attributed to salaries.
Miller said if the governor subsequently lifted restrictions on opening the aquatic center, it’d take the city nearly three weeks to get the pool ready, including hiring and training staff, for what will likely be a shortened season with anticipated social distancing requirements.
“There are simply far too many obstacles and uncertainties at this point,” he said.
The Clear Lake Aquatic Center employs about 30 staff — many of whom are students — each summer from Memorial Day weekend through the second weekend in August.
Training begins two weeks before Memorial Day weekend in a non-COVID-19 year.
“We held out as long as we could in making a decision (many other area communities have already announced they would not open for 2020) and we simply couldn’t delay any longer,” Flory said. “We have seasonal employees interested in working at the Aquatic Center and we just couldn’t ask them to defer other prospective employment opportunities and continue to wait to see if we would be able to ‘fully’ open the Aquatic Center at some future date that has proven to be quite elusive.”
The cities of Mason City and Manly announced earlier this month that they wouldn’t open their aquatic centers in 2020.
The city of Garner announced on Facebook on Wednesday that it would open its pool for lap swimming and swimming lessons on Monday, June 8, with social distancing guidelines in place.
Other cities, like Britt, Forest City and Northwood, have yet to make a decision related to their summer pool seasons.
And while the pool is closed this summer, swimmers will be able to enjoy City Beach.
Clear Lake will install social distancing signage that encourages beach users to remain 6 feet apart.
Flory said the city is unable to have public health and law enforcement officials at City Beach to enforce social distancing among beach users, but if they don’t abide by them, the city may be forced to close it.
Anyone who purchased a 2020 season pass to the Clear Lake Aquatic Center will be contacted about receiving a refund or transferring it to the 2021 season.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.