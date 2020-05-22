Clear Lake Aquatic Center will not open in 2020

The city’s announcement comes just days after Flory discussed the opening of the aquatic center, City Beach and splash pad with the Clear Lake City Council.

Historically, the aquatic center at 1420 Second Ave. S. opens Memorial Day weekend.

The aquatic center’s fiscal year 2020 budget was $158,000, Flory said, noting 45% is attributed to salaries.

Miller said if the governor subsequently lifted restrictions on opening the aquatic center, it’d take the city nearly three weeks to get the pool ready, including hiring and training staff, for what will likely be a shortened season with anticipated social distancing requirements.

“There are simply far too many obstacles and uncertainties at this point,” he said.

The Clear Lake Aquatic Center employs about 30 staff — many of whom are students — each summer from Memorial Day weekend through the second weekend in August.

Training begins two weeks before Memorial Day weekend in a non-COVID-19 year.