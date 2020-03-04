Clear Lake approves 2021 property tax levy, sets public hearing for budget

The city of Clear Lake’s property tax levy will remain the same for the third straight year.
That comes after the Clear Lake City Council in a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Bennett Smith absent, unanimously approved the maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2021 at $9.70 per $1,000 taxable property valuation Monday evening.
The city didn’t receive any written communication related to the levy, Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory told the council, and no one attended the public hearing held Monday before the vote.
The council’s action marks the fifth consecutive year the city’s tax levy rate has either declined or remained the same.
In fiscal year 2017, the city tax rate decreased from $10.54 to $10.04; for fiscal year 2018, the tax rate declined from $10.04 to $9.80; and for fiscal year 2019, the tax rate decreased from $9.80 to $9.70.
Clear Lake’s maximum fiscal year 2021 property tax rate comprises the general fund levy ($7.68439), tort levy ($0.29925), employee benefit levy ($1.35616) and the debt service levy ($0.36020).
The general fund levy, which funds the city’s public safety, library, park and recreation, public works and administration departments, is increasing $0.17852 per $1,000 taxable valuation from fiscal year 2020.
But the tort, employee benefit and debt service levies are decreasing by a total of $0.17852 per $1,000 taxable valuation from fiscal year 2020.
Under the approved maximum tax rate, residential properties with an assessed valuation of $150,000 in Clear Lake would receive a $767 tax bill for city government services, which is $27 less than fiscal year 2020.
“I do want to point out, as I pointed out at the last meeting, that is despite declining rollback on residential property as well as a rollback on multi-family that is declining and also industrial and commercial property has remained the same at 90% of assessed valuation,” Flory said.
The taxable valuation for fiscal year 2021 is $694.8 million, which is a $40.8 million, or 6.3% increase, from fiscal year 2020.
The residential rollback for fiscal year 2021 is set at 55.07%, which is a decrease from the previous year’s 56.92%.
Flory said that means the taxable valuation on residential properties is going to be less, which will ultimately mean a reduction in what residents pay on their property taxes assuming a constant valuation and a steady tax rate.
Clear Lake’s largest source of revenue is property taxes, which will represent about 30% of the city’s total revenues in fiscal year 2021.
However, it also receives revenue from road use tax, local option sales tax, hotel motel tax and other sources.
Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed a bill that requires cities to approve, by resolution, the maximum amount of tax dollars for the fiscal year budget before it approves its final budget.
If those dollars exceed 102% of the funds collected in the current fiscal year, the vote to approve the resolution must be a two-thirds majority.
The proposed fiscal year 2021 budget is a little more than $20.2 million, with $8.8 million going toward operations and maintenance, $10.6 million toward capital and about $900,000 going to debt service.
In February, Flory said the proposed budget is the largest Clear Lake has had in his 18 years as city administrator.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the preliminary fiscal year 2021 budget and set a public hearing for it.
The public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 16, at Clear Lake City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St.
After the public hearing, the city council is expected to vote on the budget, and the city will submit the certified budget to the state prior to its March 30 deadline.
The 2021 fiscal year runs from July 1, 2020, to June 31, 2021.
Budget documents are available at City Hall and online at www.cityofclearlake.com ahead of the hearing.
For questions about the preliminary budget prior to the hearing, call 641-357-5267.
Check globegazette.com later for more about Clear Lake’s preliminary fiscal year 2021 budget.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.