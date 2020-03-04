Clear Lake approves 2021 property tax levy, sets public hearing for budget

But the tort, employee benefit and debt service levies are decreasing by a total of $0.17852 per $1,000 taxable valuation from fiscal year 2020.

Under the approved maximum tax rate, residential properties with an assessed valuation of $150,000 in Clear Lake would receive a $767 tax bill for city government services, which is $27 less than fiscal year 2020.

“I do want to point out, as I pointed out at the last meeting, that is despite declining rollback on residential property as well as a rollback on multi-family that is declining and also industrial and commercial property has remained the same at 90% of assessed valuation,” Flory said.

The taxable valuation for fiscal year 2021 is $694.8 million, which is a $40.8 million, or 6.3% increase, from fiscal year 2020.

The residential rollback for fiscal year 2021 is set at 55.07%, which is a decrease from the previous year’s 56.92%.

Flory said that means the taxable valuation on residential properties is going to be less, which will ultimately mean a reduction in what residents pay on their property taxes assuming a constant valuation and a steady tax rate.