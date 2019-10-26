The city of Clear Lake is continuing its multi-year, multi-department investment in technology.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the nearly $183,931 bid from Com-Tec Land Mobile Radio of Glenville, Minnesota, for Motorola dual-band, handheld portable radios to replace the fire department’s outdated single-band — and in most cases, irreparable — ones.
“We’ve been using Motorola products for a long time,” Clear Lake Fire Chief Doug Meyers said. “The radio I carry is 23 years old, so with good maintenance, good preventative maintenance, of the radios, there’s no reason not to expect that.”
Many of the radios the department currently uses are more than 20 years old and are failing regularly, Meyers wrote in his recommendation to the council.
The new radios have a life expectancy of 20 to 25 years.
“It’s a significant investment, but we’re going to get long life use out of it,” Councilman Bennett Smith said.
Clear Lake has been planning to replace its radios for the past four years after its radio service vendor informed the fire department that certain radio components were no longer being manufactured and it was unable to repair it.
The city replaced the mobile radios in all the fire and ambulance vehicles last year, and it budgeted $185,000 this fiscal year for the portable handheld radios.
Com-Tec Land Mobile Radio’s bid was one of two the city requested.
It includes the purchase of 34 radios, including 28 for the fire suppression division and six for the emergency medical services division, chargers and programming.
Meyers told the council the only difference between the nearly identical bids was Com-Tec Land Mobile Radio’s inclusion of leather radio holster kits for “an extra level of protection.”
This radio was selected for its reliability, longevity, coverage and its compatibility with the state-sponsored communications system, he said, adding the new equipment will ensure consistent communications with neighboring fire, ambulance and law enforcement agencies.
“The products have been in service throughout the country for going on six or seven years, and Motorola, as a vendor, has designed hardware specifically for durability and ease of operation and also for environment that firefighters use them in hot, smoky, wet, dark conditions,” Meyers said.
North Iowa Nine: What's happening in North Iowa (with photos)
Two-day “junk” fest delivers all things vintage
The Gypsy Junk Fest vintage and antique show and sale returns to the Olson Building at North Iowa Events Center, 3-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26.
Numerous displays will showcase vintage items, antiques, salvaged goods, rescued furniture and large assortment of Mid-century Modern and art deco finds for sale.
The event will also feature antique appraisals, retro music, trivia with prizes, food, and bloody marys.
Daily admission is $3 per person. Parking is free.
Visit the Weekend Junk Warriors Facebook page for more details.
The North Iowa Events Center is located at 3700 Fourth St. SW, Mason City.
Halloween hike planned at Pilot Knob State Park
Friends of Pilot Knob will host a Halloween Hike on Saturday, Oct. 23, 5:15-6 p.m.
Hikers will trek around Deadman's Lake and learn about the park's nocturnal creatures at different stops along the route. Kids will receive a treat at each stop.
Visit the Friends of Pilot Knob Facebook page for additional details and updates.
Pilot Knob State Park is located at 2148 340th St, Forest City.
Autumnfest craft show features numerous vendors
The 27th Annual Algona Autumnfest craft show will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 in three locations around Algona.
The event boasts 145 vendor booths at Algona High School, located at 600 S Hale St.; Bishop Garrigan High School, located at 1224 N McCoy St.; and Columbia (K.C.) Hall, located at 1501 E Walnut St. Shuttle bus service is available.
Shoppers will find door prizes, crafts, home decor, baked goods, used books, Christmas wreaths, and a variety of other wares.
Lunch will be available at each of the Autumnfest sites as well.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids aged 12 and under. For safety, visitors with young children are asked not to use strollers.
Visit the Algona Area Chamber Facebook page for more details.
Plain Ol' Pumpkins marks final weekend of season
Plain Ol' Pumpkins, located at 4333 260th St. in Clear Lake, will mark the end of its 2019 season on Sunday.
The pumpkin patch features a wide array of pumpkins grown on the property to choose from, such as Cinderella, giant, white, miniature, and jack-o-lanterns, along with uniquely shaped gourds.
Family activities include a s'mores-making station, photo op, apple slingshot, grain truck slide, hay mountain, corn box, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, and hay ride (weather permitting.) Light concessions will also be available.
The 2019 season runs every weekend through Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
Admission is $5 and free for kids 2-years-old and under. Cards are accepted.
Visit the Plain Ol' Pumpkins Facebook page for updates and additional information.
Surf will hold annual Halloween bash Saturday
The annual Boogie Spooktacular Halloween costume party is Saturday, Oct. 26, at the historic Surf Ballroom & Museum.
Crowd favorites Boogie and the Yo-Yoz will return to the Surf for a signature high-energy performance. Self-described as an “everything band,” the eight-member ensemble will play a wide variety of dance music, spanning different decades and genres.
Attendees must be aged 21 or older, and are invited to dress up and enter a Halloween costume contest for a prize. The event will also feature a cash bar and a coat check.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.surfballroom.com, or by calling 641-357-6151, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m.
The Surf Ballroom & Museum is located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.
Annual day-long Craft Expo planned in Clarksville
The 15th Annual Craft Expo will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Clarksville Community School on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Exhibits by over 80 vendors will be displayed inside the school, across two gymnasiums and the lunchroom.
Visitors will find handmade and repurposed crafts, jewelry, furniture, artisan chocolates, artwork, home decor, and food. Admission to the event is free.
Clarksville Community School is located at 318 N Mather St., Clarksville.
Enchanted Acres will host final event of the year
Sheffield’s Enchanted Acres will wrap up its season this weekend with various activities Friday and Saturday, and a clearance sale on Sunday.
The farm-like environment features goats, produce gardens, numerous play areas, weekly craft workshops, and a variety of activities for kids.
In addition guests will find a snack stand, baked goods, and a market including local produce, seasonal flowers, crafts and decor, and a vast array of pumpkins and gourds for eating and decorating.
The 2019 season runs every weekend through October, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5, and free for kids 3-years-old and under.
Enchanted Acres is located at 1071 250th St., Sheffield.
Visit www.enchantedacresia.com for more information.
Take a tour of Mason City’s most famous building
Wright on the Park, the non-profit organization which owns the Historic Park Inn Hotel, offers guided tours of the famed hotel, as well as souvenirs, books, gifts, and artwork showcasing Mason City’s rich architectural history.
The building, which originally also included a bank and office space, was designed and by Frank Lloyd Wright, who also initiated construction, It is the last remaining Wright hotel in the world.
The year of its initial opening inspired the name of the hotel’s 1910 Grille, a fine dining restaurant located on the main floor, as well as the 1910 Lounge, located on the lower level. The lounge is also home to a 100-year-old billiards table, which can still be used by guests.
Tours are given every Thursday through Sunday. Visit www.wrightonthepark.org for times and admission prices.
Mason City's historic Stockman House open to tourists
The Dr. George and Eleanor Stockman House and Robert E. McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center are open to visitors during the week.
The prairie school-style house, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, was saved from demolition and moved a few blocks to its present location in 1989. It later opened as a popular tourist attraction and noted architectural landmark.
Guided tours take place throughout the year, leading guests through the home and center, giving the history about Wright and North Iowa's vast architectural culture.
A gift shop with Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired merchandise, including furniture, jewelry, and learning materials can also be found at the center.
The Stockman House and Architectural Interpretive Center are located at 520 First St. NE in Mason City.
Visit www.stockmanhouse.org for tour times and additional information.
