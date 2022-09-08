Clear Lake approves forgivable loan

Clear Lake has completed the process of amending its Consolidated Urban Renewal Area and Plan to incorporate three projects. The first project is already underway and the other two will be approved soon.

According to Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator, the Starboard Square Commercial Development project, located at 1311 Bayou Road, was built by Momberg Land LLC. The developer and tenant have made a capital investment of $2 million dollars in the project, which entails a 6,000 square foot restaurant featuring American cuisine. The tenant has entered into a 10-year lease. The project will create 15 to 20 full-time and part-time positions.

The city entered into a forgivable loan agreement with the developer to offset the costs of planning and constructing the commercial project. The amount of the loan is $50,000, which will be forgiven over a period of seven years, provided the developer remains in compliance with the agreement, which is subject to annual review by the city.

The developer is required to sign a promissory note that ensures in the event of a default the city will be reimbursed whatever balance remains on the principal amount of the loan.

The anticipated date of opening for the restaurant is Dec. 1.

The council will hold a public hearing Sept. 19 to discuss the proposed development agreements, including annual appropriation tax increment payments, on the former TeamQuest Corporation building by Pritchard Companies and the redevelopment and renovation of the former Serta Simmons campus by a private developer. A public hearing is necessary since both projects are related to job creation. Both projects are considering applications to the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s High Quality Job Program and a local contribution from the city is needed for consideration of those incentives.

Pritchards is committing to the creation of 30 full-time and part-time positions. They will submit an annual report to meet the requirement of the property tax rebate.