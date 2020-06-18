Clear Lake approves development agreement for hotel, event center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three months.

That’s how long it’s been since the city of Clear Lake took its first step toward a development agreement with JSM Investment LLC, of Johnston, to build a multimillion-dollar hotel and event center in the Courtway Park subdivision east of Interstate 35.

“When you think about projects and how long they take to come together, the fact that this project has come together so quickly I think speaks volumes about the quality developer that we have involved in this project,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator. “To be at this stage, where we’re at this evening for the public hearing on the development agreement, in actually a day shy of three months is really remarkable.”

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the development agreement with JSM Investment, including the annual appropriation of tax-increment payments not to exceed $1.5 million, Monday evening after a public hearing where there was no written or verbal objection.