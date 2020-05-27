Clear Lake announces the start of mosquito spraying

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Clear Lake will begin spraying for mosquitoes this week.

The spraying will take place between Monday evening and Saturday morning depending on the weather, including precipitation and wind speed.

City staff will spray starting at 7 p.m. and continue as long as temperatures and wind speeds are acceptable, which is less than 10 mph. Spraying may resume at 4 a.m. and end at approximately 7 a.m.

Spraying will continue throughout the summer and fall as long as mosquito population counts justify the spraying.

If anyone doesn’t want the spraying to occur on their property, they must call Operations and Maintenance Supervisor Jeremy Korenberg at 641-357-6135.

The city will also be spraying on the South Shore – Grand View Point, Bell Harbor, Dodges Point, Whispering Oaks and Camp Tanglefoot.

Additional information about the city’s mosquito spraying program can be found on the city of Clear Lake’s website at www.cityofclearlake.com.

